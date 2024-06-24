De Baga Chapel Allerton: Award-winning Leeds restaurant announces rebranding with new food and cocktail menu
De Baga, in Stainbeck Lane, is rebranding as De Baga Mehfil from this Sunday, June 30.
Mehfil means a gathering or get-together in Urdu and owner Mandeep Singh says he hopes it reflects what the Chapel Allerton site is all about.
Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Mandeep said: “We have got two branches, one in Headingley, one in Chapel Allerton, so we wanted to distinguish the two.
“We are known for events [at the Chapel Allerton site] We're known for good food and cocktails. So a lot more new cocktails are coming. There will also be a resident DJ every weekend, playing from 7pm till 1am.”
De Baga Mehfil features a carefully-curated menu of items that are suited to a range of different people. It includes veg sizzlers and seafood sizzlers as well as lamb shank biryani and curry.
Mandeep said: “We have crafted the menu for a wider audience. There’s a lot more dishes, innovation in terms of more vegetarian options. I guess it is just to see the demand in the area and to get to a wider audience.
“We've been taking feedback from customers who have dined with us. The first draft [of the menu] came out a month ago and we started giving it out to regulars, getting feedback.
“With the feedback over these four to five weeks, the final version is ready now.”
De Baga Mehfil launches on Sunday, June 30. Its sister site in Headingley remains unaffected by the new changes.
