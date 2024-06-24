Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A top-rated Indian restaurant in Leeds has launched a new menu as it debuts a new name this weekend.

De Baga, in Stainbeck Lane, is rebranding as De Baga Mehfil from this Sunday, June 30.

Mehfil means a gathering or get-together in Urdu and owner Mandeep Singh says he hopes it reflects what the Chapel Allerton site is all about.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Mandeep said: “We have got two branches, one in Headingley, one in Chapel Allerton, so we wanted to distinguish the two.

“We are known for events [at the Chapel Allerton site] We're known for good food and cocktails. So a lot more new cocktails are coming. There will also be a resident DJ every weekend, playing from 7pm till 1am.”

De Baga Mehfil features a carefully-curated menu of items that are suited to a range of different people. It includes veg sizzlers and seafood sizzlers as well as lamb shank biryani and curry.

De Baga, in Chapel Allerton, has announced it is launching a new menu as part of its rebranding as De Baga Mehfil. Photo: De Baga Chapel Allerton | De Baga Chapel Allerton

Mandeep said: “We have crafted the menu for a wider audience. There’s a lot more dishes, innovation in terms of more vegetarian options. I guess it is just to see the demand in the area and to get to a wider audience.

“We've been taking feedback from customers who have dined with us. The first draft [of the menu] came out a month ago and we started giving it out to regulars, getting feedback.

“With the feedback over these four to five weeks, the final version is ready now.”