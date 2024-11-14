Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the restaurant revamp which promises to be finger lickin’ good.

KFC’s Stanningley Road restaurant in Armley was made famous in the late 1990s for having a talking point hanging from the ceiling - a Harley Davidson motorbike.

The Harley Davidson motorbike hanging from the ceiling. Pictured in July 1998. | Mel Hulme

The restaurant closed earlier this year for a refurbishment and today KFC bosses confirmed when the popular eaterie will reopen.

A KFC spokesperson said: “The rumours are true… our Gotts Park coop is back open on Friday 15th November, with a shiny new look. We're excited that the fresh makeover will have us back at the fryers shortly, serving our iconic finger lickin’ chicken. We can’t wait to see you there!”