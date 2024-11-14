KFC Leeds: Date confirmed for Armley Stanningley Road restaurant reopening
KFC’s Stanningley Road restaurant in Armley was made famous in the late 1990s for having a talking point hanging from the ceiling - a Harley Davidson motorbike.
The restaurant closed earlier this year for a refurbishment and today KFC bosses confirmed when the popular eaterie will reopen.
A KFC spokesperson said: “The rumours are true… our Gotts Park coop is back open on Friday 15th November, with a shiny new look. We're excited that the fresh makeover will have us back at the fryers shortly, serving our iconic finger lickin’ chicken. We can’t wait to see you there!”
