KFC Leeds: Date confirmed for Armley Stanningley Road restaurant reopening

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 11:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It’s the restaurant revamp which promises to be finger lickin’ good.

KFC’s Stanningley Road restaurant in Armley was made famous in the late 1990s for having a talking point hanging from the ceiling - a Harley Davidson motorbike.

The Harley Davidson motorbike hanging from the ceiling. Pictured in July 1998.The Harley Davidson motorbike hanging from the ceiling. Pictured in July 1998.
The Harley Davidson motorbike hanging from the ceiling. Pictured in July 1998. | Mel Hulme

The restaurant closed earlier this year for a refurbishment and today KFC bosses confirmed when the popular eaterie will reopen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your YEP

A KFC spokesperson said: “The rumours are true… our Gotts Park coop is back open on Friday 15th November, with a shiny new look. We're excited that the fresh makeover will have us back at the fryers shortly, serving our iconic finger lickin’ chicken. We can’t wait to see you there!”

Related topics:Armley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice