Danny Malin: I'm a foodie - here's where I'll be spending Valentine's Day in Leeds
Now I’m not a believer in the commercial side of Valentine’s Day, but I am a believer in doing what I can to keep me out of the dog house with t’old wife.
That’s why I took her to York, because she’s a museum geek and it’s one of our favourite cities.
And I’m a foodie, so wherever we go or whatever we’re celebrating, food is always involved.
I took her to Maxis Chinese, which has takeaway Maxi’s Rotisserie in Leeds Kirkgate Market.
Wow. It was bang on. Huge hearty portions, an amazing southeast Asian inspired interior, and the food was fresh and packed full of flavour.
We’re off to our favourite romantic place on Friday, Habbibi rooftop bar and restaurant in Leeds. The name does mean ‘my darling’ after all.
Better still, they’ve got a banging Valentine’s menu this weekend, starting off with lobster tail or lamb cutlets. Our lass will be having the crispy tofu.
I like the idea of lobster tail on Valentine’s, but I like my meat more. The lamb cutlets are served with a porcini mushroom purée and goats cheese.
For me, it will be a tender beef fillet for mains, and our lass gets equally excited about a truffle ravioli.
They also do salmon if you’re being healthier. For £65 per person, the menu includes sides of gratin dauphinoise, truffle fries and creamy wilted baby spinach.
Thankfully, my wife is vegetarian so I don’t have to share my main meal either. Although the sharing dessert sounds spot on - a raspberry mousse sprinkled in cocoa.
That said, my mouth is already watering over the pistachio tiramisu I had last time.