Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Mei Lan Malin breaks down the restaurants he visited last week as he celebrated his wedding anniversary.

I’ve travelled all over the world finding food but there’s nowhere I love more than Yorkshire for my grub.

We had been due to go to Malaysia to visit the night markets and t’old wife’s family to mark our first year wedding anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as it’s been a busy year, we’ve decided to make the most of local days out.

On Monday, we scaled over to Matlock’s Heights of Abraham in Matlock before heading to Barnsley to eat at Toby Carvery for a cheap and cheerful roast.

On Tuesday, we headed to my favourite city, York, to hire a boat. And after sailing along the River Ouse for an hour, we headed to the Shambles food court for some banging street food from Thai Kitchen.

Later that day, we made our way home via Hickory’s Smokehouse. It’s one of my favourite places to take the whole family with good grub. Plus the meat is top notch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Mei Lan Malin has shared where he has eaten the past week as he celebrated his wedding anniversary. Photo: Danny Mei Lan Malin | Danny Mei Lan Malin

The next day, we had a walk with Alpacas at Posey Pacas in Tong before finishing the peaceful experience with afternoon tea at Tong Park Hotel.

We had huge portions and unlimited teas and coffees. I love that every afternoon tea there is so different.

I'm a bit boat mad - so the next day we went for a walk to look at the boats by Stanley Ferry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We then had lunch at the Castle Pub on Barnsley Road where we first started to meet for coffee dates. Fine dining meets hearty pub grub - is there anything better?

On Friday, we were hosting the charity auction at Homeless Street Angels Abi House Gala held at Leeds Marriott. I rarely enjoy event food but here was top notch.

We were staying the night and the breakfast at Gino D’Acampo inside the hotel the next day was banging.

Normally, you want to leave hotels to find good food but this was an exception; I’d happily pop into Gino's anytime for that breakfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday should have been a rest day but my full English fuelled me up to make an appearance at a charity football match in aid of Mental Health and motor neurone disease.