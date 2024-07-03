Danny Malin: Things I'm excited for at Great Yorkshire Show 2024 - including Helen Skelton and gelato
I’ll be on the road again this summer because I can’t wait to try some of the scran on offer.
Last weekend, I pulled up to SharkFest in Dewsbury to try some food stalls and then it was the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival.
At Habbibi, in Victoria Gate, I devoured some homemade baklava, koftas and cakes as part of its high tea offering, made by our mate Freda Shafi.
I love the rooftop view of Leeds from there, one of my favourite cities to dine in.
There’s also stunning views at the nearby Moda apartments, which is where I first tried canapes from MasterChef star Molly Payne - simply delicious.
Another great place to find some of the region's best food stalls and producers is the Great Yorkshire Show, which will be taking place next week (July 9 - 12).
Last year, I saw chef Stephanie Moon and Great British Bake Off contestant Karen Wright do a demo there.
I also met the owners of Farmer Copleys, who I am excited to be visiting again - to eat some more of their gelato.
Christine Talbot, a family friend and television presenter, will be hosting again, joined by Helen Skelton who I once actually delivered a hog roast to when she lived in Adel near the new Hickory’s Smokehouse.
I’ll also be taking the kids to the Big Camp Out at William’s Den, in Wold Hill, which they love to play at.
But I'm looking forward to the grub most of all - they make their own Yorkshire-inspired pizzas and ice cream as well as having a street food van.
We stayed at a luxury lodge last year called Angrove Leisure Park near Whitby, which also has a great eatery G&Tea House. Like with camping at William’s Den, it’s nice when you can mix it up with homemade picnics and locally sourced chef cooked grub.
Whether it’s a barbecue at home or meal out, I won’t need to go far for some amazing food.
