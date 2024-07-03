Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Mei Lan Malin - who has been on the road for a while - shares where he’s eaten recently as he looks forward to this year’s Great Yorkshire Show.

I’ll be on the road again this summer because I can’t wait to try some of the scran on offer.

Last weekend, I pulled up to SharkFest in Dewsbury to try some food stalls and then it was the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Habbibi, in Victoria Gate, I devoured some homemade baklava, koftas and cakes as part of its high tea offering, made by our mate Freda Shafi.

I love the rooftop view of Leeds from there, one of my favourite cities to dine in.

Danny Mei Lan Malin shares why he is excited for the Great Yorkshire Show this year. Photo: Danny Mei Lan Malin | Danny Mei Lan Malin

There’s also stunning views at the nearby Moda apartments, which is where I first tried canapes from MasterChef star Molly Payne - simply delicious.

Another great place to find some of the region's best food stalls and producers is the Great Yorkshire Show, which will be taking place next week (July 9 - 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, I saw chef Stephanie Moon and Great British Bake Off contestant Karen Wright do a demo there.

I also met the owners of Farmer Copleys, who I am excited to be visiting again - to eat some more of their gelato.

Christine Talbot, a family friend and television presenter, will be hosting again, joined by Helen Skelton who I once actually delivered a hog roast to when she lived in Adel near the new Hickory’s Smokehouse.

I’ll also be taking the kids to the Big Camp Out at William’s Den, in Wold Hill, which they love to play at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But I'm looking forward to the grub most of all - they make their own Yorkshire-inspired pizzas and ice cream as well as having a street food van.

We stayed at a luxury lodge last year called Angrove Leisure Park near Whitby, which also has a great eatery G&Tea House. Like with camping at William’s Den, it’s nice when you can mix it up with homemade picnics and locally sourced chef cooked grub.