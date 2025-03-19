In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway unveils his guide to the best sporting scran.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m a huge sports fan. I love boxing, football and rugby league. And the food has gone up a notch at games.

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway unveils his guide to the best sporting scran. | James Hardisty/Tony Johnson

At football and rugby grounds, I’ve had some epic takeaways at Oakwell in Barnsley and Leeds’ Headingley Stadium. They have everything from Yorkshire puddings wraps to wood fired pizza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If I’m heading to watch Barnsley play, it’s an excuse to pass to Get Smashed At Stallone's to pick up an epic burger, or meet my pals at Estabulo. I also recently took boxer Callum Simpson to Mermaids chippy where I used to go with my grandma.

It always seems like sport and food go hand in hand. Luke Littler loves a kebab after a game of darts - and so do I. I’d love to take him to review a kebab with me someday - because I love Sqew in Leeds at the moment.

The last time I went to watch boxing in Leeds it was at Misfits Boxing, where the influencers fight. We all had an afterparty at Leeds’ rooftop bar Habbibis. They do bang on food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m often asked to take part in charitable sporting events and, these days, it's a little bit harder for me to bring the fitness but I can bring the food.

This weekend, I’m at a rugby match in aid of Prostate Cancer UK to support the first game of the Silverbacks Rugby team - a mental health support group. While I can no longer get my rugby boots on, I will be hosting. I’m also the token ‘water boy’.

I’ve ensured the teams will have amazing grub to munch on afterward, too. I’m bringing in my favourite Italian in Batley - Zucchinis - to put on a buffet for us. I went there t’other night as part of my pre-match warm up and the lasagne was bang on. Hearty and homemade - perfect for a quick bite to eat.