Danny at his parents caravan in York | @mrmrsyorkshire

Danny Malin: ‘It’s incredible how my love of food and people has changed my life’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week I handed in my notice presenting Rate My Takeaway. I’ve given my reasons on YouTube but I want to reflect on some of my most memorable moments over the past three years.

I grew up above a fish and chip shop in Barnsley. We always ate whatever was leftover. Even when we had a Chinese takeaway we would just eat our parents’ leftovers. We couldn’t afford a dish each. My story is no sob story I come from a very usual working class family, and while money wasn’t in abundance, love was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I loved nothing more than going out with my mates whether that be fishing, biking or lakin’ (playing) out.

As soon as I started working, the first thing I bought was a takeaway all to myself. This was the start of many.

I’ve always loved food, so much so I’ve run my own cafe. I even used to work as a food hygiene consultant while also working at a butchers.

I started Rate My Takeaway in my own banger travelling up and down the country with the camera man. I essentially paid to work, funding fuel and food at first, but that’s the same for more people starting a business, you’re funding a dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For me it’s the people and then the produce which have since made the videos fly. The best result? Has been seeing some of the businesses thrive. In the early days it was incredible to see Grandma’s Kitchen, Dolly’s Desserts, and Mama Flo’s businesses egolve.

Grandma’s Kitchen went from being a takeaway served out of a terraced house to now having their own cafe.

Dolly’s desserts went from one market stall in Barnsley to acquiring their own premises in Barnsley’s Glassworks as well as their one in Barnsley Market.

Abdul’s in Wakefield, still my favourite Indian takeaway in Wakefield, thanked me for saving his business during lockdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve kept in touch with Abdul and Marion from Grandma’s Kitchen ever since. I love watching their progress.

Our first US tour was incredible- I couldn’t believe a fan from Barnsley, who owns a company called Parliament in the US, sponsored our trip.

Here in Yorkshire I discovered the best burger I’ve ever had however at Digin’s Hut in Saltaire.

As well as reviewing a range of munchboxes, over the past few years jacket potatoes have become big business. I’ve loved getting to know the guys behind SpudBros and SpudMan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SpudBros are flying at the moment with all their SpudBros Express ventures.

I recently handed out my first solid 10-star when I visited Thompson Pies in Warrington.

They’ve had people queueing around the block ever since. That’s without mentioning my favourite chippy - George a Greens Fisheries in Wakefield. The perfect fish & chips affair which uses beef dripping.

I can’t wait to be back on the road again just as myself.