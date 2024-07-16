Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Mei Lan Malin shares his thoughts on the high tea on offer at rooftop restaurant Habbibi.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When it comes to a Sunday dinner and Chinese takeaways at home I’m always filling my plate up.

But I love nothing more than trying bitesize food as long as it fills me up and the flavours are powerful because I don’t eat a lot but I like good quality rich ingredients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recently, I've had my tastebuds tickled by some Middle Eastern high tea. It was served similarly to afternoon tea traditionally on platters but it was so much better than a dry scone and bit of cake.

Danny Mei Lan Malin

It was chef and artist Freda Shafi who served me and my wife at Habibis in Victoria Gate, Leeds.

The top layer of the tea hosts the sweet treats. It kicks off with the baklava, which is my favourite dessert. The layered sweet sticky pastry is delicious when washed down with a coffee or a mint tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I also had Kunafa which is sugary pastry and truffles - pure decadence.

Instead of stale sarnies on the bottom layer, there were two varieties of falafel, a ball made up of chickpeas, herbs and spices, which are all carefully brought together to balance in flavour.

Two varieties of kofta - chicken and lamb - followed. Granted I stuck to the meat and the desserts because my wife’s vegan and loves falafel while our baby devoured the flatbread.

This high tea certainly sorted us out after a day’s graft and is as aesthetically pleasing as the place itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other brilliant spots in the city for quick bites include Tattu, in East Parade, and Blue Sakura\, in Merrion Way, which offer mini plates of Chinese and Japanese-inspired food.

If I'm out shopping and looking for a casual bite to eat, I enjoy the tapas on offer at Bianco Lounge in the White Rose Shopping Centre.

The dim sum style Joy’s Kitchen, in Vicar Lane, is also a good shout as well as Bobby's Salt and Pepper in Ossett.