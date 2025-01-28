Danny Malin: I'm on the hunt for the best hidden gem takeaways to join my Huddersfield food court
I’m losing weight, but I’m also getting bigger.
As you know, I’m on a fat loss journey this year - but I’m also growing in size...when it comes to Rate My Takeaway Kitchen that is!
Last year, I decided to hand pick some of my favourite Leeds takeaways to launch my first food court at The Packhorse Shopping Centre in Huddersfield.
They include Bobby’s Salt and Pepper, who do some of the best Chinese food I’ve had. They’ve got a branch in Hyde Park, one in Ossett, and another with us.
Then we’ve got Hooyah Burgers, the OG of bespoke burgers in West Yorkshire. There’s also Hao Bao, who do banging bao buns, Jay's Desserts, Pizza Pizza, and a licenced bar and coffee shop, as well as a range of pop-ups.
We’re now on the hunt for some more of the best takeaways to join us.
We know it’s a difficult time for small hospitality businesses, so we’re looking for the best eateries, takeaways and cafes for our food court, because we've got a range of opportunities coming up as we grow.
The whole ethos behind Rate My Takeaway has been to discover and champion the best local food joints, chefs and home cooks the UK has to offer.
Now we’re looking for the hidden gems that we might not have discovered yet.
If you want to find out how to get involved and join the Rate My Takeaway Kitchen family, email [email protected], go to RMTKitchen.com or DM us at @RateMyTakeawayKitchen.
And if you work in the food industry, don’t forget to enter this year’s Oliver Awards - I’ll be there as a judge and can’t wait to meet you all.
