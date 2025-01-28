Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway reveals plans for expanding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m losing weight, but I’m also getting bigger.

YouTube star Danny Malin is on the hunt for the best hidden gem takeaways to join my Huddersfield food court. | James Hardisty

As you know, I’m on a fat loss journey this year - but I’m also growing in size...when it comes to Rate My Takeaway Kitchen that is!

Last year, I decided to hand pick some of my favourite Leeds takeaways to launch my first food court at The Packhorse Shopping Centre in Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include Bobby’s Salt and Pepper, who do some of the best Chinese food I’ve had. They’ve got a branch in Hyde Park, one in Ossett, and another with us.

Then we’ve got Hooyah Burgers, the OG of bespoke burgers in West Yorkshire. There’s also Hao Bao, who do banging bao buns, Jay's Desserts, Pizza Pizza, and a licenced bar and coffee shop, as well as a range of pop-ups.

The vegan burger Area 51 with a lychee bubble tea from AI Tea. | National World

We’re now on the hunt for some more of the best takeaways to join us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We know it’s a difficult time for small hospitality businesses, so we’re looking for the best eateries, takeaways and cafes for our food court, because we've got a range of opportunities coming up as we grow.

The whole ethos behind Rate My Takeaway has been to discover and champion the best local food joints, chefs and home cooks the UK has to offer.

Now we’re looking for the hidden gems that we might not have discovered yet.

If you want to find out how to get involved and join the Rate My Takeaway Kitchen family, email [email protected], go to RMTKitchen.com or DM us at @RateMyTakeawayKitchen.

And if you work in the food industry, don’t forget to enter this year’s Oliver Awards - I’ll be there as a judge and can’t wait to meet you all.