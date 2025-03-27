In his weekly column for the Yorkshire Evening Post, Danny Malin of YouTube’s Rate My Takeaway shares his picks for the best healthy takeaways as he continues on his diet.

Every week, I’m in the gym - but it’s not for exercising. My daughter goes to Puddle Ducks swimming classes at The Village Hotel.

T’old wife takes her in the pool and I enjoy a coffee while doing my admin.

I shared recently that I’ve been on a health kick, but we've also been moving house which has been super stressful - and I’ve fallen off the wagon.

It’s amazing seeing the family go swimming, even when the house move is chaotic. My wife looks stressed before jumping in - but after a splash, swim and some games, she’s buzzing. Baby Athena is too - and then she has a good sleep.

It reminded me I need to stick to my fitness plan, which involves walking more and eating healthier even when things are busy and stressful. Rather than reaching for the quick fixes, I’m determined to use this Lent period to add to my life by moving more with the help of t’old wife who’s a PT, as well as eating foods that are good for me.

If I’m grabbing a healthier takeaway, I’d head to Sqew in Leeds. Or if I'm eating out, I’d try Estabulo for their meat and salad bar - or Kerala Canteen for healthy Indian grub.

Everyone in my family keeps asking me to review healthy takeaways, but sadly people don’t want to watch me eating salad bowls and falafel.

People often watch me when they’re on a diet to taste the food through the screen.

As for the exercise, I’ll be getting my steps in, drinking more water and eating more regularly.