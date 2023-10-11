Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Crown Point Road Hunslet: New Leeds bar hosting record fairs and food festivals set to open next year

A new bar, which will host food festivals and record fairs, is set to open on the southern edge of Leeds city centre.
David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 11th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST
The bar, which will sell beer for around £6 a pint, will be located on Crown Point Road in Hunslet.

Those behind the venture say they do not have a name for the new premises yet, but plan to open it in spring next year after being granted an alcohol licence by Leeds City Council on Tuesday (October 10).

The team responsible, which includes Nicholas Loft, already runs The Brunswick, in North Street, and Roundhay boozer The Melbourne.

The new bar will open in premises formerly occupied by Gateway Bar and Grill, Leeds. Photo: Google.The new bar will open in premises formerly occupied by Gateway Bar and Grill, Leeds. Photo: Google.
Four people had objected to the new bar’s plans to sell alcohol until 1am every day. They cited fears of noise and disturbance in their objections.

But Mr Loft told a licensing hearing at Civic Hall that the atmosphere would be family-friendly and noise would be kept to a minimum. He also said that the venue would be craft beer and food-led, like his two other bars.

“We don’t create an environment where we’d need door staff, which we’re quite proud of,” he said. “It’s not a Call Lane kind of vibe. The average price of a pint will be £6. We’re not trying to price people out, but it’s quite clear who we’re aiming at and what products we’re selling.”

None of the objectors attended Tuesday’s hearing, while the meeting was told that three people had written letters of support for the plans.

The new bar will open in a unit formerly occupied by The Gateway Bar and Grill, which shut down in 2021.

Mr Loft’s solicitor, Chris Rees-Gay, spoke at the hearing. He said: “This application will be bringing a premises that’s been empty for two years back to life. With both The Brunswick and The Melbourne, there’s a huge push towards community. Both venues have operated incident-free without any enforcement action being taken. The operator knows Leeds extremely well and has been in the industry for 15 years.”

A panel of two councillors unanimously granted the application, allowing the bar to sell alcohol until 1am daily.

