Costa Coffee’s Iced Whipped Lattes are making a return

The iced coffees became a viral sensation last year

Costa has confirmed Iced Whipped Lattes will be permanent menu item

Costa Coffee has announced the return of Iced Whipped Lattes, just in time for spring.

Ahead of the weather getting a little warmer, Costa Coffee has relaunched its Iced Whipped Lattes which were first introduced last summer as a limited edition drink.

The iced coffees became a viral sensation on social media after the launch in 2024, with many flocking to TikTok and Instagram to share their thoughts.

The Iced Whipped Lattes went on to become Costa Coffee’s most popular limited edition beverage released last year.

Following on from the success of the previous year, Costa Coffee made the decision to not only re-launch the Iced Whipped Lattes earlier in the year, but to also make them a part of the permanent menu.

The Iced Whipped Lattes will be launched in Costa Coffee stores nationwide from Thursday March 6, available in White Chocolate and Caramel flavours.

David Crabtree, Head of Beverage Innovation at Costa Coffee, comments: “The response to our Iced Whipped Latte range has been incredible.

“Customers have embraced our twist on an Iced Latte, and we’ve loved seeing many TikTok videos of people enjoying it. So, we thought, why wait until Summer?

“For the first time ever, it’s back earlier than ever and joining our menu of core iced coffee classics. Whether it’s the middle of winter or the height of summer, you can now get your Iced Whipped Latte fix whenever you like!”

For more information on Costa Coffee’s range, please visit its website.