VeSync Co’s premier kitchen appliance company, COSORI, has announced the launch of the COSORI TwinFry Dual Blaze 10L Air Fryer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This state-of-the-art appliance is designed to transform how families prepare and enjoy meals, combining advanced technology with user-friendly features to offer an unmatched cooking experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COSORI launches the TwinFry Dual Blaze 10L Air Fryer: revolutionising family meals with innovation and efficiency.

The COSORI TwinFry Dual Blaze 10L Air Fryer boasts a generous 10-liter capacity, making it the perfect addition to any kitchen, especially for those who enjoy hosting or cooking for large families.

The appliance's dual-chamber design, featuring a removable separator, allows for simultaneous cooking of main courses and side dishes, ensuring a nutritionally balanced meal every time. Whether it's crispy chicken paired with roasted vegetables or perfectly air-fried fish accompanied by golden fries, this air fryer delivers versatility and convenience in every use.

Equipped with the innovative Dual Blaze technology, the COSORI TwinFry ensures even cooking on all sides, thanks to its four strategically placed heating elements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This results in food that is consistently crispy on the outside while tender on the inside. Moreover, the TwinFry's energy-efficient design cooks meals 65 per cent faster and saves up to 45 per cent more energy compared to traditional cooking methods, making it both a time-saving and eco-friendly solution for modern households.

COSORI TwinFry Dual Blaze 10L Air Fryer: revolutionising family meals with innovation and efficiency.

The COSORI TwinFry is not just an air fryer; it's a multifunctional kitchen companion. With six versatile cooking functions—Bake, Air Fry, Roast, Dry, Grill, and Reheat—families can easily prepare a wide array of dishes. The intuitive Sync and Match functions further simplify the cooking process, allowing users to synchronise cooking times between the two chambers or replicate favourite settings with ease.

Additionally, the COSORI TwinFry is WiFi-connected, enabling smart cooking control from a distance. Paired with the COSORI app, users gain access to 70 exclusive online recipes crafted by professional chefs, as well as over 90 cooking tables, ensuring that every meal is both delicious and nutritious.

Cleaning up after meals is equally effortless, with a non-stick baking tray and dishwasher-safe baskets, making the TwinFry as easy to maintain as it is to use. COSORI remains dedicated to its promise of delivering healthy and delectable culinary options. With a 2-year warranty and professional customer service, COSORI ensures that families can fully trust their products to enhance their kitchen experience.