CORA is a contemporary bake house, dining room and wine cellar based in Boston Spa. The all-female senior chefs, led by Masterchef semi-finalist Liz Cottam, have received high praise since the restaurant opened in May.

Liz, the founder of Michelin-recommended restaurant HOME and gastropub The Owl, brings a surprising fine-dining twist on brunch and afternoon tea on CORA's menus.

The restaurant has now expanded its patisserie-based brunch and daytime tasting menu to include an evening tasting menu.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A teaser from CORA's secret evening tasting menu

The eight-course experience will run on Friday and Saturday evenings and the menu is kept under wraps - even during the dining experience.

CORA offers a large wine, champagne and dessert wine selection, as well as a collection of cocktails. The evening tasting menu can be enjoyed alongside a carefully selected drinks pairing.

It's priced at £65 per person and reservations are required with a deposit, book here.

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.​