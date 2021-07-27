CORA Boston Spa: New fine-dining Leeds restaurant launches secret eight-course tasting menu
A new fine-dining restaurant in Leeds has launched a secret evening tasting menu.
CORA is a contemporary bake house, dining room and wine cellar based in Boston Spa. The all-female senior chefs, led by Masterchef semi-finalist Liz Cottam, have received high praise since the restaurant opened in May.
Liz, the founder of Michelin-recommended restaurant HOME and gastropub The Owl, brings a surprising fine-dining twist on brunch and afternoon tea on CORA's menus.
The restaurant has now expanded its patisserie-based brunch and daytime tasting menu to include an evening tasting menu.
The eight-course experience will run on Friday and Saturday evenings and the menu is kept under wraps - even during the dining experience.
CORA offers a large wine, champagne and dessert wine selection, as well as a collection of cocktails. The evening tasting menu can be enjoyed alongside a carefully selected drinks pairing.
It's priced at £65 per person and reservations are required with a deposit, book here.
