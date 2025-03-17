Coffee breaks just got bigger as Tassimo launches new pack sizes with 24 cups in each.

Tassimo is brewing up something big this winter with two brand-new additions to its popular pod range.

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

The NEW Kenco Americano Smooth Big Pack and Kenco 100% Colombian Big Pack offer 24 pods each. Available for (RRP) £7.491 at Asda, B&M, Amazon and via the Tassimo website, the bigger packs are perfect for coffee lovers looking to enjoy even more of their favourite Kenco blends.

For shoppers who appreciate a smooth, balanced flavour, Kenco Americano Smooth boasts a delicious coffee-drinking experience - delivering a rich, aromatic taste, topped with a delicate cream layer of fine bubbles.

For those looking to enjoy even more quality coffee from home, the Kenco 100% Colombian pods deliver a vibrant fruity and balanced blend, made with 100% Arabica beans sourced from coffee-growing farms in the regions of Colombia.

The new larger packs offer greater value and more joy, ensuring shoppers always have their perfect cup to hand. In fact, they are more cost-efficient per cup than smaller pack sizes2, unlocking irresistible taste sensations from home – without the coffee shop price tag.

Using the Tassimo machine’s unique Intellibrew™ technology, the Kenco Americano Smooth and Kenco 100% Colombian pods can be adjusted to the perfect drink size, temperature, and intensity at the touch of a button, guaranteeing a delicious cup every time. Coffee lovers can embrace these new larger pod packs with one of Tassimo’s bestselling machines, including the Finesse Friendly and My Way machines.

The new products will be available for (RRP) £7.493 per 24-pack at Asda, B&M, Amazon and Tassimo.com