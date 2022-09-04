Ciao Bella Leeds: I went to this family-run Italian restaurant and this is what I thought
For delicious pasta in a gorgeous cobblestone setting, Ciao Bella is the perfect find.
As big pasta lovers, me and my partner often find ourselves searching for the best linguine in Leeds, hopping from Italian independents to chains to find the tastiest carbonara or Scoglio around.
So when we received a recommendation for a family-run Italian nearby, we jumped at the opportunity to try it out.
Set on the beautiful cobbles of Dock Street, Ciao Bella is different from what you’d expect when you hear the phrase ‘family-run’.
Instead of a tiny eatery, boxed away with capacity for just a handful of guests each sitting, this place offers the warmth of an independent restaurant in the bigger setting of a chain.
With beautiful wooden furnishings and plenty of tables and chairs for larger families, the charm of Ciao Bella isn’t lost, and the extra space allowed us to enjoy a ‘walk-in’ booking on a busy bank holiday.
Quickly seated by a friendly waiter, we were handed menus of pizza, pasta and meats - all sounding more delicious as we read on further.
An assortment of bruschetta with fresh tomatoes and cheese caught our eye first, and we ordered a portion to share whilst we discussed what to opt for next.
It arrived quickly; crispy bread soaked up the juices of the tomatoes, with a good crack of black pepper and salt sprinkled on top perfecting each bite.
The plate, consisting of three slightly different bruschetta offerings, lasted just a few minutes between the pair of us, using the last morsels of bread to scoop up the leftover tomato and olive oil.
Just ten minutes after we polished off our starter, our pasta mains were brought to the table.
Choosing a black linguine with prawns and scallops and a smoked salmon pasta to share between us, we added some parmesan and got ready for our first mouthful.
Instantly the creaminess of the sauce in the black linguine dish struck us; the gorgeously thick coating marrying itself with each tender prawn and scallop perfectly.
The salmon dish was a little more reserved, a less indulgent combination of garlic and olive oil offered a much needed break in between bites of the rich seafood linguine.
Despite pacing ourselves throughout our meal, the pasta portions were too big for us to tackle, leaving us with what looked like another two portions to take away.
Warmed up for dinner the next day, the cosy nature of Ciao Bella can be brought home in a bowl.