Here are some of the restaurants and pubs in Leeds serving Christmas lunch.
If cooking on Christmas isn’t your thing, then why not treat you and your family to a feast in one of Leeds’s best restaurants?
Here are seven pubs and restaurants open on Christmas day for lunch.
1. The Roundhay Fox
The Roundhay Fox, Princes Avenue, Roundhay, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS8 2EP. This traditional country inn makes for the perfect cosy setting for Christmas lunch. At £65.95 per head for adults and £31.50 for children, this spot is a must this festive season.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Miller & Carter
Miller & Carter Steakhouse, 56-58 The Headrow, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 8TL. Providing a twist to the usual Christmas dinner and its trimmings, Miller & Carter makes the perfect meal for steak and turkey lovers. The meal costs £84.95 for adults and £41.95 for children.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Malmaison
Malmaison, 1 Swinegate, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS1 4AG. One of the best rated spots in Leeds for Christmas dinner, Malmaison is serving a delicous four course lunch on the special day this year. The meal costs £99 for adults and £49.50 for children aged 5 to 12.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
4. The Fox and Grapes
The Fox and Grapes, York Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS15 4NJ. A charming pub with a delicious menu to match, The Fox and Grapes is open on Christmas day and is taking bookings. Each meal costs £65 for adults and £32.50 for children.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike