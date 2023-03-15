The outdoor venue will reopen on Friday April 7, with a fresh line-up of street food vendors and entertainment, plus a new ‘urban garden’ – the largest garden of its kind in the city centre. Chow Down will also feature an improved Tipple cocktail bar and new events like all-day parties and dog socials throughout its latest run.

Critically acclaimed restaurant Brazin’ Squad is the first to be announced as kitchen resident, taking over the pots and pans for the first half of spring. Chefs Jamie Marrion, Jordan Kaye, and Micheal Marud have extensive experience in the Leeds hospitality scene, having previously worked at Ox Club, Stockdales of Yorkshire and various locations in Japan.

Brazin’ Squad chef Jamie Marrion said: “Keep your eyes peeled for us at Chow Down this spring! Expect Smokey flavours, braised meats all cooked over fire and regular specials as we like to keep everything fresh.”

Chow Down is back for 2023, Credit: Chapter 81

First opened in April 2021, Chow Down now welcomes thousands of visitors through its gates every season – offering food and drink, live DJs, entertainment and activities. One of the exciting events launching this year is a new Sunday brunch, with relaxing music, fresh coffee and brunch fare served up to guests.

Many Chow Down staples have also been confirmed to return, including the sell-out drag brunches, bingo events and popular dog socials. A blend of international and local DJs will soundtrack each day, with Leeds music collective We Are Fierce and record shop Released Records hosting their own takeovers.

More fabulous food will come in the return of Bastards Bistro as Chow Down resident, after a successful winter kitchen takeover. Others joining the line-up this season include Hoi Polloi Street Kitchen, Homeboy Pizza Co, Little Bao Boy, Little Red Food Cluck, Shoot The Bull and Sri Non Thai.