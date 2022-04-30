Chow Down Leeds review: The perfect venue for drinks and entertainment this summer

Residing at Temple Arches, just a short walk from Leeds train station, Chow Down’s 2022 season is set to be its biggest yet.

From mouth-watering food from Leeds vendors to top class entertainment and drinks the venue is the perfect attraction.

I visited the venue Merely a week after it reopened and found that a drink is included with the price of admission ticket.

Drinks are served quickly and efficiently to tables with easy order via a QR code on the table.

The venue has undergone a major makeover for the 2022 season with a new summer-themed site, decked out with pastel tables and wooden benches.

A three-tier sun terrace called the Sunset Club is also on site so visitors can reach new heights while enjoying a mix of cold drinks from beers and ciders to tasty cocktails.

More than drinks are on offer at this perfect summer venue however with plenty of food from pasta to American burgers present on the menu.

For the first seven weeks, Chow Down will host Middle Eastern, North African and Mediterranean street food favourites MorMor and Italian pasta specialists Sarto as its first Resident Kitchens.

This summer sees the return of the Tipple cocktail bar, Tanqueray Terrace and the ever-popular Drag Brunch.

As well as mouth-watering food and top class entertainment, exotic beach-ready cocktails such as a tropical spritz and a sunset mojito will run alongside traditional favourites such as espresso martinis, pina coladas and margaritas.

A nine hole alfresco crazy golf course called Palm Swings has even been added to keep guests entertained.

Staff were friendly and helpful although the atmosphere was a little disappointing. I am sure however that as the summer season gets into full swing, so to will Chow Down.

Factfile

Address: Temple Arches, Globe Road, Leeds, LS11 5QG

Telephone: 07720574038

Opening hours:

Website: Thur, Fri: 16.30 - 23.15; Sat: 12.00 - 23.00; Sun: 12.30 - 20.15