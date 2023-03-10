Chophaus: Upmarket Leeds steakhouse for sale for £300,000 after closure due to 'disruption of pandemic'

The upmarket restaurant near Roundhay Park issued only a brief statement confirming that it was shut ‘until further notice’ but is now being marketed as a business by agents Ernest Wilson.

The £300,000 sale is for the lease, fixtures and fittings. Chophaus occupies a prominent building next to Oakwood Clock that was previously cafe Sylva.

Chophaus opened in 2019, but according to the agents, ‘never quite recovered from the disruption of the pandemic’.

Chophaus restaurant, Oakwood.

It underwent a major refurbishment and is described as ‘one of the most elegant and chic restaurants in the north of England’.

Ernest Wilson director Mark Czajka said: “Before Covid-19 impacted the leisure industry so drastically the restaurant and bar was enjoying average sales in excess of £40,000 per week.

“It is rare for such a unique opportunity to come to market in such a location, occupying a prime spot at the heart of one of Leeds most affluent and desirable suburbs. There is no reason why an experienced restaurant and/or bar operator could not take over the management and gear it up again to achieve at least pre-pandemic levels of turnover very quickly.”