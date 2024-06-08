Jono Hawthorne is the chef patron behind Chef Jono at V&V in New Briggate, one of the city’s few fine-dining restaurants.
A professional chef for more than 16 years, Jono has had a trailblazing career that has seen him scoop many impressive awards over the years.
He is now using his platform to champion some of the amazing independent businesses in Leeds - by giving his social media followers an honest review of the food.
The video series has taken him to places like Silver’s Deli, in Bramley, which is one place that “really stands out” in Jono’s eyes and he’s proud to have shined a light on the sandwich shop before anyone else.
Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Jono said: “I think everybody knows Silver's now. I did a video there and it kind of went viral.
“I told them that it's something that people should just know about naturally because they are just doing awesome food. I didn't cook the food, I just put them out there.
“I’m quite proud of that actually - that from doing these videos, I’ve been able to help businesses out massively, which is quite a humbling feeling. I didn’t know I could do such a thing.”
Jono is proud of the independent food and drinks scene in Leeds - and thinks it’s much more like a “family”, which is what separates Leeds from other cities.
He added: “I want to shout-out anyone who is independent in Leeds, that is doing it and working hard.
“I’m doing it because there are some places that are not getting the shout-out that they deserve.
“They’re doing good food but they just don't have that type of money to push their business with the market and that's fine, some people can't do that. So that's where I step in, I guess.”
We asked Jono which food and drink establishments he likes the most and would recommend everyone to try. How many have you been to?
