Charlie Bigham’s has launched a brand new range of ready meals, with the most expensive priced at almost £30.

The premium food brand has launched its most indulgent range so far, named Brassiere - which will be exclusively stocked in Waitrose from today (Wednesday October 15).

The Brassiere range has been created to “bring dining out, in”, according to Charlie Bigham’s, with each ready meal designed to capture the essence of restaurant dining.

The meals have been crafted by hand using traditional cooking techniques and carefully sourced ingredients, ensuring customers can enjoy a high level of quality food from the comfort of their own homes.

The range includes Beef Wellington, which is its most expensive at £29.95. The cheapest meals are Venison Bourguignon, Coq au Vin and Duck Confit & Pommes Anna - all of which are priced at £16.95 each.

To celebrate the launch of the Brassiere range, the team at Charlie Bigham’s conducted research which found that 86% of couples enjoy food as part of a romantic evening, but 48% of those couples would rather stay in for a meal than go out to a restaurant.

Founder Charlie Bigham said: “Showstopping food doesn't always have to mean going out.

“With the Brasserie range, you can have that same restaurant-quality experience at home - the kind of treat-worthy food you’ll want to take your time over and really enjoy together.”

Every item in the new range:

Beef Wellington - £29.95

Venison Bourguignon - £16.95

Coq au Vin - £16.95

Salmon Wellington - £19.95

Duck Confit & Pommes Anna - £16.95

Miriam Tellis, Head of Trading, Meal Solutions & Bakery at Waitrose said, "Almost 30 years ago, Waitrose was the first supermarket to stock Charlie Bigham's meals. Since then, they have become firm favourites with our customers and we're incredibly excited to exclusively launch the new Charlie Bigham's 'Brasserie' range in selected Waitrose shops and online from today.

“This premium range includes delicious restaurant inspired dishes, made from high quality ingredients to create a special dining experience in the comfort of your own home. The range includes hand-rolled Beef Wellington and slow-cooked Duck Confit. We're excited for our customers to try it."

Charlie Bigham’s is not the only luxury brand to create an eat-at-home range, you can read about Côte Brassiere’s Côte at home range here.