Caviar, Parkin and Flatcaps... Yorkshire grub is on track

Ethically-produced caviar from near Leeds, which is reputed to be tastier than Beluga, and a champion cheese called Flatcapper are among the highlights of a special seven-course Yorkshire Lunch being served aboard Britain’s poshest train.

Passengers on the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle will sip the finest champagne as they tuck into some of the county’s finest Swaledale lamb during the four-hour journey later this month.

They will also sample rhubarb from the celebrated Rhubarb Triangle near Wakefield and goat’s cheese from Hebden Bridge before finishing off with delicious home-made Parkin and a glass of port.

Barnsley-born on-board chef Matthew Green is determined to showcase the best of the county’s food during the trip later this month, with all the ingredients sourced locally.

Historic steam locomotive Tangmere hauling the Northern Belle

Which is fitting because the train is owned by Wakefield businessman David Pitts, who bought it from the famous Orient Express for an undisclosed sum.

A spokesman said: “We’re so lucky to have such a huge array of delicious food in God’s Own County and, with Yorkshire Day falling this month, we wanted to show some of them off.

“From cheese to lamb, rhubarb to caviar, Yorkshire produce certainly takes some beating.”

The spokesman joked: “It’s hard sometimes not to feel sorry sometimes for our poor neighbours over the other side of the Border.

“We’ve got all these culinary delights while they have to make do with flavourless Lancashire cheese and a bit of warmed-up hotpot!

“But they’re welcome to come along and join us on this trip – so long as they accept that Yorkshire has the best cricket team!”

Passengers will board the special Yorkshire Lunch train over a red carpet at Wakefield Westgate at noon on Friday, August 16, before more passengers join at Leeds (12.30) and York (1pm).

The Northern Belle will be back in Yorkshire on August 31 for a steam-hauled trip over the picturesque Settle-Carlie line, starting from Hull, York and Wakefield.

There will also be an excursion to Edinburgh in November, followed by several slap-up Christmas Lunch trips during December.

Fares on the Northern Belle start at £295. For further details and to book, see www.northernbelle.co.uk