With its quaint, mosaic-style decor, outdoor seating, an array of craft beers and gluten-free offering, dog-friendly Canteen caters to all.

Sat beneath a colourful awning on Harrogate Road during the summer months, my visit began in the sunshine before migrating inside for a (second) Dortmunder pilsner and signature diavola pizza.

My pizza was fluffy and light, doughier than it was tomatoey. Complete with spicy roquito and roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella and chilli oil, it’s not one for the faint-hearted.

Canteen in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

At £8.50, Canteen is cheaper than many of its city-wide competitors, but fear not – the diavola did not skimp on quality or portion size. In this age of rising prices, a pint of Dortmunder for less than £5 was also greatly appreciated.

For vegan and vegetarian visitors, as Canteen’s stonebaked pizzas are all handmade and freshly prepared, there is no issue selecting a particular option minus the meat. Additionally, there are also bona fide vegan and veggie options on the menu, brightly displayed on the wall opposite the bar upon entering the establishment.

Canteen’s website also features a submission form where prospective diners can query their favoured dish’s ingredients before visiting. This is particularly useful for gluten-free customers in determining which of signature pizzas are suitable.

Don’t fancy eating in? No problem. Canteen are more than happy to prepare your pizza to take away, just be sure you’re on time to collect it! Wouldn’t want it going cold. At present, Canteen do not offer delivery but if you’re local to Chapel Allerton, it’s a short walk from all major amenities and residences.

Don’t fancy anything to eat? That’s fine, too. Canteen is a casual pizza spot, happy to cater to your catch-up drinks or larger function - just remember to book ahead if it’s the latter you seek.

Overall, my experience at Canteen was a pleasant one. Staff were friendly, accommodating and just the right amount attentive. We will be visiting again.

Factfile

Address: 86A Harrogate Rd, Chapel Allerton, Leeds LS7 4LZ

Opening hours: (Wed-Thu, 3pm-11pm; Fri, 3pm-12am; Sat, 12pm-12am; Sun, 12pm-10pm)

Scores

Food: 9/10

Value: 9/10

Atmosphere: 7/10