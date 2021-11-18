A first look at the Canal Club, a £1m cafe-bar set to open in Leeds

More than £1million has been invested into the Canal Club, in Granary Wharf, which promises live music, exceptional food and inventive cocktails.

Inspired by sunny party hotspots such as Havana, LA and Miami, Canal Club will be decked out with neon signs, twinkling lights, kitsch furnishings and 'living walls' dripping with lush palm leaves and pink flowers.

It will offer a selection of coffees, grab ‘n’ go breakfast options and sweet treats by day, including granola gardens and charcuterie jars, as well as freshly baked pastries.

The Beet Hummus Toast is one of the dishes on offer

A lively bottomless brunch will take place on weekends, as well as an evening menu that includes beet hummus toast, sliders, salt and pepper squid and sweet potato crostini.

Canal Club operations director Jade Renner said: "We’ve put a lot of thought into Canal Club, from how we want it to look to the type of food and drinks we’re choosing to serve, no stone has been left unturned.

"The pandemic gave us time to think about what it is that people are looking for when they socialise now.

"People tend to go out earlier, but still want to feel like they’re getting the music and atmosphere they might expect on an evening.

"We’ve covered all bases and are certain that Canal Club will be the new go-to destination for those who like something a little different.”

The bar will host a programme of live music and entertainment, from acoustic bands to soundtrack bottomless brunch to DJs who will ramp up the party by night.

The extensive cocktail offering includes a cherry Blossom ‘Tini, served Asian-style with sake and Cointreau, and a spicy Strawberry and Coconut Margarita with jalapeño-infused tequila.

Jade added: “We want to look after our guests so the seated table service enables us to offer everyone the opportunity to unwind, without having to take it in turns to go up to the bar.

"It’s an eclectic space, with lots of picture-perfect fixtures and fittings. Our food and drinks are also exceptional and are presented in a way that adds to the whole experience for our guests.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming people when we open next month because we do have to be seen to be believed.”