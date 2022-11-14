Coming to Leeds on Tuesday 15 November, Camden and TRAID will be stationing their van at the heart of the city, ready for consumers to come down and donate any unworn or pre-loved clothing this season in exchange for a can of their new Chilly, Cold IPA.

Jose Baladron, TRAID’s recycling development manager, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Camden Town Brewery to keep clothes in use for longer. Our wardrobes are full of clothes we no longer wear or need and extending the life of the clothes we already have is one of the most environmentally beneficial things we can do to reduce our waste, water and carbon footprints.”

Research from TRAID has found that 300,000 tonnes of clothing end up in landfill every year in the UK – of which it is estimated 40% is in reusable condition. Camden is encouraging Brits to take another look at the estimated 1.6 billion pieces of unworn clothing in their wardrobes this winter and think about how we shop as we head towards the festive period.

Camden Town Brewery has partnered with clothes waste charity TRAID

Fred Nesbitt, head of marketing at Camden Town Brewery, said: “We are so excited to be working with TRAID again for the Camden Chilly TRAID Off. There’s nothing we love more than good beer for a good cause, and we are encouraging Brits to dig deep into the back of their wardrobe this winter, to come down and donate any unwanted coats or jackets in exchange for our freshest new IPA. We usually have the pleasure of visiting Manchester and Leeds in summer for our Tank Party Tour, so we are really looking forward to heading on tour again this Chilly season!”

The Camden Chilly TRAID Off will at Victoria Leeds, Sidney Street from noon until 4pm on 15 November.