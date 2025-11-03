Café brand rooted in Lebanese hospitality to open in Leeds city centre

It’s the independent café brand rooted in Lebanese hospitality with great design and community spirit.

House of Koko has been a fixture of Leeds’ café culture since 2015 when it opened in Chapel Allerton and has become known for its Middle Eastern–inspired menus, exceptional coffee and design-led spaces.

The independent café brand is now set to open its third venue in Leeds with a city centre venue opening this autumn.

House of Koko is opening in Leeds city centre. | House of Koko

The new café will be located on Central Road and will seat 28 people inside, with plans for outdoor seating to nearly double capacity during the summer months.

Work to fit out the new cafe is underway and House of Koko - City is expected to open its doors later this month. (November 2025)

House of Koko founder, Rosita Rogers, said: “House of Koko has always been about more than great coffee; it’s about connection, culture, and creating spaces with heart. With the city centre opening, we wanted to bring that same sense of community to a bigger stage and create a place that feels elevated but still warm, soulful and unmistakably Koko.”

She added: “We’ve grown from being a small neighbourhood café to something that really represents the independent spirit of Leeds, and this move into the city centre marks a reflection of how far we’ve come. House of Koko - City is about celebrating that journey and bringing our roots with us while looking to the future.”