Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burger King® UK has announced today that the new Picky Bits Box is now available to purchase via delivery.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The ‘Picky Bits’ dinner is a staple summertime meal in the eyes of Brits, and with Burger King® UK’s new Picky Bits box, it will be even easier to graze a tasty selection of foods during the last days of the hot weather – whether that’s at a picnic in the park, garden party or no fuss meal that caters for all tastebuds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available on delivery for £6.99, the Picky Bits Box is packed full of Burger King® UK fan favourites.

Burger King launches the perfect snacking feast for the warm weather.

Included within the box are 5 gooey Chilli Cheese Bites, 5 crispy-coated Chicken Nuggets, 5 mouth-watering Onion Rings, and the box wouldn’t be complete without the iconic 5 Doritos Tangy Cheese Chicken Fries.