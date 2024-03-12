Bring the Bar Home: Introducing the all NEW Cocktail Collection from Tanqueray, Johnnie Walker & Cîroc.

The exquisite range of three classic cocktails transports you to those memorable evenings at top bars; an Old Fashioned to match the music, a Cosmopolitan that takes you straight to a rooftop bar, or a Negroni which tastes as fine as the moment.

In three simple steps, you can match a night out with an equally glamorous and memorable night in by serving up expertly crafted, bar quality cocktails from world leading brands Tanqueray, Johnnie Walker and Cîroc. Just chill, serve and enjoy in style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two out of three consumers struggle to make premium quality bar style drinks at home because they lack the time, the necessary kit or even the right ingredients, the Cocktail Collection enables you to effortlessly level up your hosting skills for those much anticipated get togethers, with five serves per bottle. All without making a mess in the kitchen!

The delicious trio of ready-to-serve classic cocktails has been created by Diageo expert mixologists.

“The Cocktail Collection has been made with real precision and craft to ensure quality from the best cocktail bars around,” said Sam Clark, Diageo Liquid Scientist.

An Old Fashioned from Johnnie Walker stylishly mixed with a hint of fruity orange flavours and bitter flavourings; a herbal, fruity vermouth flavoured Negroni from Tanqueray and a perfectly balanced Cosmopolitan from Cîroc, with vibrant flavours of cranberry, orange and lime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’re the cocktails you’ve been waiting for, from brands you know and trust, so you can maximise time with loved ones by being able to simply chill and serve a delicious cocktail.

And for those moments on the go, just in time for Summer, you can enjoy the Cocktail Collection out and about. Introducing the trio in ready-to-drink can format, perfect for spontaneous moments with friends, from picnics in the park, to BBQs in the garden with the family, simply chill, serve and enjoy!