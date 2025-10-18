This might be Leeds’ best pub for people watchers and trainspotters.

Railway stations, and the pubs inside them, are often stressful ordeals. Packed to the brim and usually serving mediocre lagers at extortionate prices.

So, before my most recent commute out of the city, I found myself drawn into the Brewery Tap; its charming, deep-green facade with bright orange signage on the corner of New Station Street is hard to miss, and its rooftop terrace overlooking the railway tracks makes it even harder to stay away.

The Brewery Tap is easy to spot on your way to Leeds railway station. | National World

Inside, its cosy interior with green panelling, Leeds-inspired art and dark lighting is matched by an equally homey bar stocked with very few regulars. Instead, the Brewery Tap serves a range of locally sourced craft beers and ales mixed with less frequently seen European beers, such as Krusovice. Peroni and Guinness are the only global breweries instantly spotted amongst the taps.

After carefully considering whether to have any of the many Leeds Brewery options, a Motorhead beer or the 7.5% Weekend Project, I settled for a pint of Yeastie Boys Bigmouth - a UK-brewed New Zealand session IPA. And while the pint wasn't especially cheap (£6.90), there’s plenty more seating than any of the pubs just a stone’s throw away at the station would’ve had available.

The Brewery Tap is set across two floors, with a small bar available for private hire set on the first floor. Since temperatures haven’t dropped too low yet, I decided to give the roof terrace a go.

The terrace is covered and heated in the autumn and winter. | National World

The small terrace overlooks the New Station Road and several of the railway station’s platforms, so there is always a steady stream of people flowing by. With summer over, the terrace has been fitted with a roof and heaters, so autumn weather is no longer an issue.

My beer is crisp and refreshing, perfect for someone like me who normally isn’t too impressed with IPAs.

For a second round, I settle for a Peroni, expecting a marginally smaller price, but to my surprise, it outprices craft beers at £6.95.

My Yeastie Boys paired well with a view across the railway tracks. | National World

Ultimately, choosing a somewhat expensive pint on a nice heated terrace over a cheaper drink at the crowded Wetherspoon was an easy decision on this day.

If you’re feeling hungry, the in-house restaurant, Slap and Pickle, is sure to satisfy your cravings.

Factfile

Address: 18 New Station Street, Leeds, LS1 5DL

Telephone: 0113 2434 414

Opening hours: Mon-Thurs, noon-11pm; Fri-Sat, noon-midnight; Sun, noon-10.30pm

Website: https://brewerytapleeds.co.uk/

ScoresT

Drinks: 8/10

Value: 6/10

Atmosphere: 9/10

Service: 8/10