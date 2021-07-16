Special pups can celebrate their big day with one of the 'Dog Pawty' events at the BrewDog in North Street

It costs £6 per hound.

This includes special party kits including party hats, celebration card, dog ice-cream sundae and a £1 donation to a dog charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BrewDog.

The parties are free for dog owners and humans to attend.

Dog Pawty events can also be held at the BrewDog in York and BrewDog in Sheffield.

The company is also holding a virtual competition to win a Dog Pawty.

BrewDog said: "You might not know this, but at BrewDog... we kinda love dogs.

"You also might not know that in our bars, we a do a little thing called Dog Pawties.

"To celebrate their return, our bars are holding a virtual BrewDog x Crufts event from 15th -18th of July!

"Simply post a photo of your pooch, tag your nearest BrewDog bar and use #BrewDog #BrewDogCrufts and you could win a Dog Pawty for you and your four-legged pal!