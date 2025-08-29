The UK’s touring craft beer festival Craft Brew Festival has announced it will bring their full-throttle party to Wakefield this winter for ‘A Hoppy Christmas Party’.

‘A Hoppy Christmas Party’ will be a fun-filled, festive get-together for everyone – a top spot for your Christmas catch up with mates, the perfect venue for the office do or just a great excuse for a knees up with a one-time entry fee opening up over 50 bottomless beer, cider, wine, mulled wine, non-alcoholic beer, prosecco and soft drinks options.

The all-out festive extravaganza will be packed with tinsel, classic Christmas tunes and craft drinks, Craft Brew have torn up the beer festival rulebook to create a unique, one-day party like no other as they prepare to make their debut in Wakefield to kick off the party season.

Craft Brew Festival carefully curate each line-up with over 15 breweries and drinks producers coming together under one roof alongside their Christmas party band, festive acoustic sets, meet the brewer sessions and a sackful of Christmas games and giveaways for a non-stop five hour party to kick off the festive season.

Get Christmas started at the Bottomless Beer Festival this December at Tileyard North. Photo: Danny Payne.

Bringing the event concept to Wakefield for the first time, it will be taking over Tileyard North’s Carding Shed venue for Wakefield’s biggest party this Christmas on Saturday, December 13.

Craft Brew Festival will share further details on the bands, breweries and more coming to ‘A Hoppy Christmas Party’ soon.

Simon Robinson, Co-founder, Craft Brew Festival, said: “We are so excited to bring our festival to Wakefield for the very first time this Christmas!

"We always take a lot of time to decide where our newest locations should be and Wakefield felt like the perfect fit - from the incredible space at Tileyard North to the regions famed reputation for brewing incredible beer, this feels like it’s going to be a really special one for us

There will be live music. Photo: Danny Payne.

“We can’t wait to unwrap all the festive fun we’ve got planned for A Hoppy Christmas Party this year, with more breweries, cideries and wineries bringing more delicious craft drinks with them than ever before. Our summer series of events was a blast and we want to keep the party going right through to Christmas.”

For breweries, tickets and more, click here.