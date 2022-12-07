Award-winning restaurant and bar The Botanist launching its digital cracker game for the second year, including at the Leeds city centre venue. Customers can ‘pull’ a digital Christmas cracker for the chance to win goodies.

Steph Lloyd, head of digital, said: “We initially launched our digital Christmas cracker last year, following months of lockdowns and restrictions on dining out. Following the pandemic, we wanted to adapt and jump ahead of the digital curve to bring our guests a sustainable and hygienic contactless way to still enjoy all the fun of a cracker but with a guilt-free social conscience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was so successful that we have improved it, added loads more amazing prizes and re-launched it for Christmas 2022. This time of year is all about celebration and enjoying time with loved ones and we can’t wait to treat our guests to one of over 100,000 delicious gifts and see them having fun in our venues again after get-togethers have been restricted for the past couple of Christmases.”

The Botanist is launching a cracker game to reduce the waste involved in the tradition, without losing the fun. Customers can grab lots of prizes through the mobile app.

This year, the mobile game gives guests the chance to win a host of food and drink freebies, including bottles of prosecco and wine, pints of beer and cocktails. Also up for grabs is The Botanist’s signature hanging kebabs and warm cookie dough desserts, limited-edition bottles of Kraken rum and even a voucher for 25% off your food bill and more – all to be redeemed in 2023.

All guests who book ahead between November 22 and December 24 will receive a digital Christmas cracker. As with a traditional cracker, two players pull the cracker first to be crowned the winner. Upon scanning the e-cracker QR code using a mobile device, players should tap the cracker screen, aiming to ‘pull the cracker’ first to win the prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad