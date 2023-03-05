There’s always one olive, new potato or chip that will without warning assume a mind of its own and plunge dramatically to the floor as you head back to your seat. Whether or not the waiting staff spot it before some poor unfortunate slips on it and does themselves a mischief is anyone’s guess.

Thankfully, the experience of unlimited Japanese tapas at Blue Sakura – surely one of the city’s most Insta-friendly restaurants – is a far cry from this hellish vision of lukewarm fare and semi-congealed sauce. In fact, guests are spared the indignity of having to visit a buffet at all thanks to the wondrous idea of ordering food via a tablet at your table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a concept that should feel intimidating yet absolutely isn’t, partly thanks to the friendly explanations from staff and partly because the tablet itself is straightforward to use. We are seated at a modest table for two on a busy weekday lunchtime when our fellow diners range from students to work colleagues to families making a special occasion.

Blue Sakura is located in Merrion Way, Leeds city centre (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The menu itself is extensive – there’s no starter, main course and dessert format, just a dizzying range of tapas-sized Japanese and Pan-Asian delicacies. If structure is your thing, you can cheerfully start with a soup and/or a salad then move on to appetisers.

There’s a truly dazzling array of deep fried treasures; the spring rolls are golden, the salt and pepper tofu and chicken dishes are both vividly golden and spiced to perfection. Equally, you could make a meal entirely of sushi; sashimi, gunkan, maki rolls, temaki and uramaki are all present and correct, delicate in appearance and full on flavour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our choices from the grill and teppanyaki section are sublime; there is spice and depth in all of them and with many, you can request more or less heat so it’s done to your personal taste. Chilli-heads will adore the Korean section and Spicy Corner – the Lao Gan Ma mixed vegetables were as hot as hades.

There’s a choice of rice or noodles if you need an accompaniment and finish with bao buns or a simple ice cream.

Our reviewer was blown away by the all-you-can-eat experience (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Service is friendly yet slick – at no point is there ever more than one empty dish on our table. Drinks can also be ordered via the tablet although staff are always on hand with complimentary water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prices vary from a weekday lunch at £27.95 to Friday and Saturday evenings at £44.95 – but evening diners have the table for a full two hours. If you’re lucky enough not to be driving home, treat yourself to one of Blue Sakura’s signature cocktails or keep it traditional with sake or a shot of Japanese whisky.

Fact file

Address: Blue Sakura, 2-3 Merrion Way, Leeds LS2 8BT.

Open: Daily from noon until 11pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Telephone: 0113 244 2989

Scores:

Food 10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Atmosphere 10

Service 10