Blackpool's famous £1 burger offer comes to Huddersfield as Smash and Dash Reloaded opens inside shopping centre
Smash and Dash Reloaded, an independent burger company, is opening up its first burger shop in Huddersfield at The Packhorse Shopping Centre as part of Rate My Takeaway Kitchen.
Smash and Dash Reloaded sells smashed burgers, loaded fries, sides, and huge mozzarella sticks.
Today (July 21), they're celebrating their opening day with a pound burger special.
Owner Ryan said: “That’s a smashed beef patty on a toasted brioche bun, with our signature burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles for a quid.
“Loads of other options for you too to go with the £1 burger - or just fill your boots with a couple of burgers.
We’re excited to launch in Huddersfield as it is becoming the home of takeaways. We offer gourmet burgers at cheap prices. It’s what people want: tasty nosh that looks posh but doesn’t cost much dosh.”
Smash and Dash Reloaded opens at 12 and closes at 8, or when they sell out. Find them upstairs in the Packhorse Shopping Centre in Huddersfield town centre.