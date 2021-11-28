Blackhouse, Leeds review. Good quality steaks perfect for date night.

Despite the restaurant being open in the city for more than 10 years, I have to confess that I had never paid the eatery a visit.

We headed to the restaurant on a cold Autumn Wednesday and were seated by the window overlooking the square on East Parade.

The restaurant is beautifully decorated, with a modern, chic interior and warmly-lit fairy lights adorn the windows creating a cosy feel.

Our friendly waitress took our drink order and I opted for a glass of Lagrimas de Garnacha, a bright and spicy red wine from Navarra Spain (£10.75) while my partner chose a pint of Moretti(£5). The wine was rich and flavoursome and portions were very generous.

To start with, my interest was piqued by the pulled beef bon bons with burnt onion mayonnaise (£8.50). The crisp breadcrumbed balls reminded me of traditional arancini but inside were succulent layers of meat. Combined with the sweet, pickled red cabbage and spring onion slaw, the dish was a definite winner in my books.

My partner, somewhat of a calamari connoisseur, said his peppered lemon calamari (£7.25) was fresh and flavoursome with a delicate crispy batter.

Though I was very tempted by the scrumptious sounding chargrilled swordfish, both of us couldn't resist trying one of the steaks the restaurant is known for.

I opted for the sirloin steak (£26), while my partner opted for the ribeye (£25) with a side of blue cheese sauce (£2.95).

We both requested our steaks to be cooked rare and they arrived cooked to perfection. The steaks were divine and clearly excellent quality, being juicy and tender. The side portion of chips was the perfect amount and they were crisp and perfectly seasoned.

For a Tuesday night, the place was very busy and I can see why it is popular as the food is fantastic.

Even though there were plenty of customers, the service was faultless throughout and our waitress was really friendly.

