The Bingley Arms has the title of the oldest pub in Britain in The Guinness Book of World Records.
The Bingley Arms, located on Church Lane in Bardsey, has stood strong for over 1000 years, dating back to sometime between AD 905 and AD 953 according to historians. The pub used to be called The Priests Inn, and was utilised as a hiding place for Catholic priests and those threatened by the Dissolution of the Monasteries in 1536.
Find out more about The Bingley Arms’s fascinating history below.
1. Place of refuge for monks
Originally run by Leeds brewer Samson Ellis, The Bingley Arms acted as both a pub and place of refuge for travelling monks in its early days. Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Stopping point for travellers
With its fantastic location in the heart of Bardsey, the pub made a great stopping point for travellers heading to St. Mary’s Abbey in York. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Used to be called The Priests Inn
This photo shows the pub in the 1930s.
4. Priest holes remain in the chimney
Interestingly, the pub still has priest holes remaining in the chimney - cavernous spaces that Catholic priests would climb into to hide during historic eras of persecution. Photo: Simon Hulme