News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
25 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
1 hour ago Uncle sentenced for killing student and 'despicable' dumping of her body
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained

Bingley Arms Leeds: Take a look inside the oldest pub in Britain that has stood strong for over 1000 years

The Bingley Arms has the title of the oldest pub in Britain in The Guinness Book of World Records.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT

The Bingley Arms, located on Church Lane in Bardsey, has stood strong for over 1000 years, dating back to sometime between AD 905 and AD 953 according to historians. The pub used to be called The Priests Inn, and was utilised as a hiding place for Catholic priests and those threatened by the Dissolution of the Monasteries in 1536.

Find out more about The Bingley Arms’s fascinating history below.

Originally run by Leeds brewer Samson Ellis, The Bingley Arms acted as both a pub and place of refuge for travelling monks in its early days.

1. Place of refuge for monks

Originally run by Leeds brewer Samson Ellis, The Bingley Arms acted as both a pub and place of refuge for travelling monks in its early days. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
With its fantastic location in the heart of Bardsey, the pub made a great stopping point for travellers heading to St. Mary’s Abbey in York.

2. Stopping point for travellers

With its fantastic location in the heart of Bardsey, the pub made a great stopping point for travellers heading to St. Mary’s Abbey in York. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
The pub used to be called The Priests Inn, and was utilised as a hiding place for Catholic priests and those threatened by Henry VIII’s Dissolution of the Monasteries. This photo shows the pub in the 1930s.

3. Used to be called The Priests Inn

The pub used to be called The Priests Inn, and was utilised as a hiding place for Catholic priests and those threatened by Henry VIII’s Dissolution of the Monasteries. This photo shows the pub in the 1930s. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Interestingly, the pub still has priest holes remaining in the chimney - cavernous spaces that Catholic priests would climb into to hide during historic eras of persecution.

4. Priest holes remain in the chimney

Interestingly, the pub still has priest holes remaining in the chimney - cavernous spaces that Catholic priests would climb into to hide during historic eras of persecution. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Britain