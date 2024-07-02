Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Leeds’ oldest independent restaurants is celebrating 50 years of “incredible growth”.

Bibis Italianissimo, known for its captivating live music and stunning Art Deco interior, first opened in the city back in 1974.

Since then, it has moved venues twice and has continually expanded its offering, evolving into the Yorkshire institution that it is today.

Leeds restaurateur Oliver Teodorani and wife Luciana are celebrating 50 years of Bibis Italianissimo. | Bibis

Owner Oliver Teodorani thanked customers for “the memories” made in the opulent eatery and reflected on how the “restaurant scene in Leeds has come full circle”.

He opened the venue with business partner Dino Aristotelous on Mill Hill half a century ago, before moving to Greek Street in 1988. It was there that the partnership ended, leaving Oliver to grow the brand.

In 2004, Bibis doubled in size and relocated to its current venue at Criterion Place. The 300-seat restaurant was designed by renowned interior designer Tessa Kennedy who was behind The Rivoli Bar at The Ritz.

It is a design enthusiast's dream, with Art Deco elements that evoke the opulence of a bygone era. The centrepiece is the bar, which is complemented by a 4,000 square foot open kitchen.

Bibis Italianissimo, on Sovereign Street, is celebrating 50 years in Leeds. | Bruce Rollinson

Bibis is also known for pioneering entertainment within the restaurant. Inspired by the swinging 60s, the disco boom of the 70s, and the vibrant nightclub scenes of London, Paris and Milan, Oliver envisioned a venue where live music and dining could coexist, giving rise to the popular Showtime events.

They see tribute acts, live bands and talented musicians deliver memorable experience for guests.

To this day, Bibis remains family-owned and is still led by Oliver and his wife Luciana, who have been at the helm of the current site for the last 20 years.

He said: "I’m as passionate about the business as when I started 50 years ago, and Bibis wouldn’t be where it is today without the hard work of Team Bibis, both past and present, and my wonderful wife Luciana - the face of Bibis Italianissimo.”

Despite facing numerous challenges over the years, Oliver's determination has only strengthened.

He said: "Even after five decades in the restaurant business, new challenges continue to emerge, especially in recent years.

“Nevertheless, we pride ourselves on turning negatives into positives. I've witnessed incredible growth and feel that the restaurant scene in Leeds has come full circle. It’s truly an honour to be part of this vibrant community."

Oliver added: "As we celebrate this milestone, we are also looking to the future. We continually evolve our shows and introduce fresh acts for our Showtime events, embracing the next generation of diners and performers.