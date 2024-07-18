Best restaurants Leeds: The 8 most booked restaurants on OpenTable including Ivy Asia and Cut & Craft

The most booked restaurants in West Yorkshire have been named.

Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month.and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites. This includes top ten most booked lists for regions across the UK.

In West Yorkshire, the current 10 most booked restaurants are all in Leeds, Kirklees and Wakefield. Here are the most popular restaurants, and what customers had to say in their OpenTable reviews.

The Ivy, in Victoria Quarter, is the most booked restaurant in Leeds - and West Yorkshire. It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 10326 reviews. A customer at the Ivy said: “A delightful afternoon tea with excellent service in a sumptuous setting.”

1. The Ivy Victoria Quarter

The Ivy, in Victoria Quarter, is the most booked restaurant in Leeds - and West Yorkshire. It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 10326 reviews. A customer at the Ivy said: “A delightful afternoon tea with excellent service in a sumptuous setting.” | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View

The Ivy Asia, in Vicar Lane, is the second most booked restaurant in Leeds. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 2052 reviews. A customer at the Ivy Asia said: “Amazing food, great service and ambience. A wow place for a special occasion.”

2. The Ivy Asia

The Ivy Asia, in Vicar Lane, is the second most booked restaurant in Leeds. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 2052 reviews. A customer at the Ivy Asia said: “Amazing food, great service and ambience. A wow place for a special occasion.” | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

The Cut & Craft, in Victoria Quarter, is the third most booked restaurant in Leeds. It has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1400 reviews. A customer at the Cut & Craft said: “Fabulous food and superb service! The atmosphere was also really lovely and we had a very relaxing afternoon.”

3. The Cut & Craft

The Cut & Craft, in Victoria Quarter, is the third most booked restaurant in Leeds. It has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1400 reviews. A customer at the Cut & Craft said: “Fabulous food and superb service! The atmosphere was also really lovely and we had a very relaxing afternoon.” | The Cut & Craft Photo: The Cut & Craft

Bill's Restaurant & Bar, in Albion Place, has a rating of 4.3 from 1254 reviews. A customer at Bill’s said: “This was a fantastic choice for a large group dinner. Lots of options and great service!”

4. Bill's Restaurant

Bill's Restaurant & Bar, in Albion Place, has a rating of 4.3 from 1254 reviews. A customer at Bill’s said: “This was a fantastic choice for a large group dinner. Lots of options and great service!” | Google Photo: Google

The Restaurant Bar & Grill, in City Square, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 360 reviews. A customer at Restaurant Bar & Grill said: “Always an enjoyable experience. Good food, good service & good value for money.”

5. Restaurant Bar & Grill

The Restaurant Bar & Grill, in City Square, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 360 reviews. A customer at Restaurant Bar & Grill said: “Always an enjoyable experience. Good food, good service & good value for money.” | James Hardisty Photo: The Restaurant Bar & Grill, in City Square, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 360 reviews. A customer at Restaurant Bar & Grill said: “Always an enjoyable experience. Good food, good service & good value for money.”

Estabulo, in the Light, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 2958 reviews. A customer at Estabulo said: “Excellent food, perfectly cooked and served by friendly, helpful team.”

6. Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill

Estabulo, in the Light, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 2958 reviews. A customer at Estabulo said: “Excellent food, perfectly cooked and served by friendly, helpful team.” | Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill Photo: Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill

