Each month, OpenTable analyses nearly 500,000 new global diner reviews from the past month.and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites. This includes top ten most booked lists for regions across the UK.
1. The Ivy Victoria Quarter
The Ivy, in Victoria Quarter, is the most booked restaurant in Leeds - and West Yorkshire. It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 10326 reviews. A customer at the Ivy said: “A delightful afternoon tea with excellent service in a sumptuous setting.” | Google Street View Photo: Google Street View
2. The Ivy Asia
The Ivy Asia, in Vicar Lane, is the second most booked restaurant in Leeds. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 2052 reviews. A customer at the Ivy Asia said: “Amazing food, great service and ambience. A wow place for a special occasion.” | Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme
3. The Cut & Craft
The Cut & Craft, in Victoria Quarter, is the third most booked restaurant in Leeds. It has a rating of 4.6 stars from 1400 reviews. A customer at the Cut & Craft said: “Fabulous food and superb service! The atmosphere was also really lovely and we had a very relaxing afternoon.” | The Cut & Craft Photo: The Cut & Craft
4. Bill's Restaurant
Bill's Restaurant & Bar, in Albion Place, has a rating of 4.3 from 1254 reviews. A customer at Bill’s said: “This was a fantastic choice for a large group dinner. Lots of options and great service!” | Google Photo: Google
5. Restaurant Bar & Grill
The Restaurant Bar & Grill, in City Square, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 360 reviews. A customer at Restaurant Bar & Grill said: “Always an enjoyable experience. Good food, good service & good value for money.” | James Hardisty Photo: The Restaurant Bar & Grill, in City Square, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 360 reviews. A customer at Restaurant Bar & Grill said: “Always an enjoyable experience. Good food, good service & good value for money.”
6. Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill
Estabulo, in the Light, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 2958 reviews. A customer at Estabulo said: “Excellent food, perfectly cooked and served by friendly, helpful team.” | Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill Photo: Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.