September marks the start of the autumn period, as well as the beginning of a new academic year following the summer holidays.

Whether your children have started or gone back to school, or you’re a college or university student, you may be finding ways to save money on food.

Food establishments across the UK are offering deals such as discounts and even free food this September.

Here is a list of 10 of the best restaurant deals in September 2025.

Las Iguanas has launched a deal of free weekly tapas throughout September. Through its app The Iguana Club, customers can enjoy a free tapas dish (worth £10.25 each) with the purchase of a drink. The deal will run until Wednesday October 1.

1. Las Iguanas

Bella Italia is offering a ‘parents eat free’ deal this September. The deal includes a complimentary main course for parents dining with children. The deal runs from Tuesday September 16 to Saturday September 21.

2. Bella Italia

In celebration of fresher’s week, McDonald’s is giving away free double cheeseburgers to customers who spend over £12 via McDelivery.

3. McDonald’s

ASK Italian will be giving the gift of garlic bread this September. This deal is available via the ASK Perks scheme.

4. ASK Italian

Prezzo is offering diners the chance to enjoy a main meal for only £1. The deal can be redeemed with the purchase of one main meal at full price.

5. Prezzo

Yo! Sushi is offering students the opportunity to enjoy a katsu curry for free. The offer can only be redeemed to dine-in customers who spend £10 or more.

6. Yo! Sushi

