The National Pub & Bar Awards have revealed its regional winners for 2025.
The National Pub & Bar Awards recognises excellence in the hospitality industry, taking into consideration customer service, design, style of offer, marketing and investment.
Alongside regional winners, others award categories include; Industry’s Choice Award, Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrells Tyrellbly Good Taste Award, and the National Pub & Bar of the Year.
So next time you fancy a trip to the pub or bar for a drink or a bite to eat, why not visit a National Pub & Bar winner?
Here is the full list of every regional winner in the National Pub & Bar Awards 2025.
1. The Tollemache Arms, Harrington
The Tollemache Arms in Harrington is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the East Midlands region. | Google Maps
2. The Gunton Arms, Norwich
The Gunton Arms, Norwich is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the East of England region. | Google-Alan Dyer
3. The Red Lion & Sun, Highgate
The Red Lion & Sun in Highgate is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the London region. | Google Maps
4. The Black Swan Inn, Seahouses
The Black Swan Inn in Seahouses is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the North East region. | Google Maps
5. The Bull’s Head, Mobberley
The Bull’s Head in Mobberley is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the North West region. | Google Maps
6. Dundrum Inn, Newcastle
Dundrum Inn in Newcastle is the regional winner of the Pub & Bar of the Year award for the Northern Ireland region. | Google-Peter Costantinidis
