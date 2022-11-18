The British Curry Awards is the UK’s leading award ceremony to honour the nation’s top curry restaurants, as voted for by the British public.
The 18th annual ceremony will be held on Monday 28 November at Evolution London, in memory of the event’s founder Enam Ali MBE.
A total of six Leeds restaurants have been shortlisted for the awards under both the Best Restaurant North East category and the Best Newcomer Award.
1. Dastaan
Shortlisted for Best Newcomer Award in the British Curry Awards is Dastaan on Otley Road. The restaurant focuses on North Indian cuisine, serving generous portions, fantastic spices and its famous homemade kulfi.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Aagrah Quarry Hill
Shortlisted for the Best Restaurant North East category at the coveted British Curry Awards is Aagrah on Quarry Hill in Leeds city centre. The restaurant serves traditional regional dishes from India and Pakistan.
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Bengal Brasserie
Shortlisted for the Best Restaurant North East category at the coveted British Curry Awards is Bengal Brasserie on Victoria Court. The Indian restaurant has a five star rating on Tripadvisor.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Aagrah Garforth
Shortlisted for the Best Restaurant North East category at the coveted British Curry Awards is Aagrah on Aberford Road in Garforth. The restaurant serves traditional regional dishes from India and Pakistan.
Photo: Simon Hulme