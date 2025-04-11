13 of the best spots for fish and chips in Leeds according to TripAdvisor - including Bingley Arms & The Adelphi

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 11th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST

Fancy some fish and chips this weekend?

Leeds is full of outstanding restaurants, pubs and fish and chip shops to enjoy the nation’s favourite dish.

This week, we have rounded up some of the best according to customer reviews on travel website TripAdvisor.

Here are 13 of the best places for fish and chips in Leeds:

The Adelphi, located in Leeds city centre, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 725 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at The Adelphi said: "Fab night at the Adelphi tonight with my husband and daughter. Food was brilliant as was the service. My hubby had the steak, daughter fish and chips and i had the big dipper chicken and bacon burger, they were all really lovely. The crispy onion side is amazing."

1. The Adelphi

The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar in Leeds has a 4.8 star rating from 431 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Went here for lunch with a friend and it was way beyond our expectations. The service was great and the food excellent. We both had the two course lunch menu and my salmon starter was great. We both chose Fish and chips with mushy peas for our main course and these were cooked to perfection. A nice bottle of the house white at a very reasonable price helped to top the meal off.”

2. The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar

Wetherby Whaler, located in Wetherby, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 1,032 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Wetherby Whaler said: "This is how fish and chips should be served, hot crispy and tasty served with fresh salad. The best we’ve had in the UK. Staff very friendly."

3. Wetherby Whaler

The Oxford Place in Leeds has a 4.8 star rating from 597 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Fantastic little place! Next to the Town Hall. Huge portions and lovely service! I couldn’t even manage to finish my Fish and chips!”

4. The Oxford Place

The Bingley Arms, located in Bardsey, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 835 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at The Bingley Arms said: "Great food and service, great portion sizes and very friendly staff! The fire was roaring which was great as it was freezing outside!"

5. The Bingley Arms

The Scarbrough Hotel in Leeds city centre has 4.6 star rating from 676 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “The best fish and chips we have ever had! The portion size was massive. I was struggling to finish. Just delicious.”

6. The Scarbrough Hotel

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
