Here are 13 of the best places for fish and chips in Leeds:
1. The Adelphi
The Adelphi, located in Leeds city centre, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 725 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at The Adelphi said: "Fab night at the Adelphi tonight with my husband and daughter. Food was brilliant as was the service. My hubby had the steak, daughter fish and chips and i had the big dipper chicken and bacon burger, they were all really lovely. The crispy onion side is amazing." | YPN
2. The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar
The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar in Leeds has a 4.8 star rating from 431 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Went here for lunch with a friend and it was way beyond our expectations.
The service was great and the food excellent. We both had the two course lunch menu and my salmon starter was great. We both chose Fish and chips with mushy peas for our main course and these were cooked to perfection.
A nice bottle of the house white at a very reasonable price helped to top the meal off.” | TripAdvisor
3. Wetherby Whaler
Wetherby Whaler, located in Wetherby, has a rating of 4.3 stars from 1,032 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at Wetherby Whaler said: "This is how fish and chips should be served, hot crispy and tasty served with fresh salad. The best we’ve had in the UK. Staff very friendly." | Ian McKillop
4. The Oxford Place
The Oxford Place in Leeds has a 4.8 star rating from 597 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Fantastic little place! Next to the Town Hall. Huge portions and lovely service! I couldn’t even manage to finish my Fish and chips!” | TripAdvisor-Daniel J
5. The Bingley Arms
The Bingley Arms, located in Bardsey, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 835 TripAdvisor reviews. A customer at The Bingley Arms said: "Great food and service, great portion sizes and very friendly staff! The fire was roaring which was great as it was freezing outside!" | Chris Bond
6. The Scarbrough Hotel
The Scarbrough Hotel in Leeds city centre has 4.6 star rating from 676 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “The best fish and chips we have ever had! The portion size was massive. I was struggling to finish. Just delicious.” | TripAdvisor
