2 . The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar

The Whitehall Restaurant & Bar in Leeds has a 4.8 star rating from 431 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Went here for lunch with a friend and it was way beyond our expectations. The service was great and the food excellent. We both had the two course lunch menu and my salmon starter was great. We both chose Fish and chips with mushy peas for our main course and these were cooked to perfection. A nice bottle of the house white at a very reasonable price helped to top the meal off.” | TripAdvisor