It’s easy to get overwhelmed during the festive season, whether it’s Christmas work dos, buying the last presents or visiting one of the many busy Christmas markets.
So why not head down to one of the best rated chippies in Leeds for a nice, relaxed Friday meal?
Here are 15 of the best rated chippies in Leeds on TripAdvisor and what customers had to say about them.
1. Graveley's, Elland Road - 4.5/5
One customer said: "Went here on a match day. £8 for fish and chips which were absolutely delicious. Lovely crispy batter, and great chips." | James Hardisty
2. Wetherby Whaler, Wetherby - 4.5/5
One person said: "We had never been to Wetherby before but it had been highly recommended by my brother in law who highlighted the several excellent butchers shops and especially this chip shop called the Wetherby whaler. He described the fish as being huge and in his words like a whale. He was right. No wonder the place……no pun intended……is so popular." | Ian McKillop
3. Shadwell Village Fish Shop, Shadwell - 4.5/5
One person said: "Best fish and chips in Leeds by far! We are lucky to live in the village now but have always chosen to get our fish and chips from here - consistently good!" | Google
4. Maypole Fisheries, Otley - 4.5/5
One customer said: "Well established fish and chip shop in otley that provides consistently top quality fish and chips. Perfect everytime. Tried all the others and they’re not a touch on the quality of the Maypole." | Graham Lindley
5. Original Fisheries, Bramley - 5/5
One customer said: "Had fish, chips and mushy peas. The batter on the fish was light and crispy and the homemade mushy peas and chips were delicious. A very generous portion too." Photo: Google
6. Saltd & Batterd, Woodhouse - 5/5
One person said: "Honestly best fish and chips I've ever eaten. Crisp and just enough batter to fish ratio. Chips still had the “chippy” feel but weren’t stodgy and greasy." | Saltd & Batterd
