15 of the best fish and chip shops in Leeds for a Christmas chippy treat including Murgatroyds and Graveley's

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Dec 2024, 16:30 GMT

Tired of the Christmas rush? Have a chippy!

It’s easy to get overwhelmed during the festive season, whether it’s Christmas work dos, buying the last presents or visiting one of the many busy Christmas markets.

So why not head down to one of the best rated chippies in Leeds for a nice, relaxed Friday meal?

Here are 15 of the best rated chippies in Leeds on TripAdvisor and what customers had to say about them.

One customer said: "Went here on a match day. £8 for fish and chips which were absolutely delicious. Lovely crispy batter, and great chips."

1. Graveley's, Elland Road - 4.5/5

One customer said: "Went here on a match day. £8 for fish and chips which were absolutely delicious. Lovely crispy batter, and great chips." | James Hardisty

One person said: "We had never been to Wetherby before but it had been highly recommended by my brother in law who highlighted the several excellent butchers shops and especially this chip shop called the Wetherby whaler. He described the fish as being huge and in his words like a whale. He was right. No wonder the place……no pun intended……is so popular."

2. Wetherby Whaler, Wetherby - 4.5/5

One person said: "We had never been to Wetherby before but it had been highly recommended by my brother in law who highlighted the several excellent butchers shops and especially this chip shop called the Wetherby whaler. He described the fish as being huge and in his words like a whale. He was right. No wonder the place……no pun intended……is so popular." | Ian McKillop

One person said: "Best fish and chips in Leeds by far! We are lucky to live in the village now but have always chosen to get our fish and chips from here - consistently good!"

3. Shadwell Village Fish Shop, Shadwell - 4.5/5

One person said: "Best fish and chips in Leeds by far! We are lucky to live in the village now but have always chosen to get our fish and chips from here - consistently good!" | Google

One customer said: "Well established fish and chip shop in otley that provides consistently top quality fish and chips. Perfect everytime. Tried all the others and they’re not a touch on the quality of the Maypole."

4. Maypole Fisheries, Otley - 4.5/5

One customer said: "Well established fish and chip shop in otley that provides consistently top quality fish and chips. Perfect everytime. Tried all the others and they’re not a touch on the quality of the Maypole." | Graham Lindley

One customer said: "Had fish, chips and mushy peas. The batter on the fish was light and crispy and the homemade mushy peas and chips were delicious. A very generous portion too."

5. Original Fisheries, Bramley - 5/5

One customer said: "Had fish, chips and mushy peas. The batter on the fish was light and crispy and the homemade mushy peas and chips were delicious. A very generous portion too." Photo: Google

One person said: "Honestly best fish and chips I've ever eaten. Crisp and just enough batter to fish ratio. Chips still had the “chippy” feel but weren’t stodgy and greasy."

6. Saltd & Batterd, Woodhouse - 5/5

One person said: "Honestly best fish and chips I've ever eaten. Crisp and just enough batter to fish ratio. Chips still had the “chippy” feel but weren’t stodgy and greasy." | Saltd & Batterd

Related topics:LeedsChristmasPresentsFish and chips
