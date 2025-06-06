It’s National Fish and Chips Day, so whether you’re a die-hard haddock fan or love a crispy cod, we’ve rounded up some of the top spots in the city that have locals raving.

Scouring Google reviews so you don’t have to, we’ve uncovering 13 of the city’s best-loved fish and chip shops, according to the people who really know their stuff.

Whether you’re a local on the hunt for your next Friday night favourite or you’re visiting the city with a craving for comfort food, this list will lead you straight to the best chippies in town -

1 . Fish Out Fish Out, on Wellington Street, has customers raving with 4.8 out of five stars for its freshly cooked fish and chips based on 240 reviews. | Google Photo Sales

2 . Ideal Fisheries Ideal Fisheries, on Tong Road, reels in an impressive 4.7 out of five stars, with 187 reviews praising its no-nonsense, perfectly fried fish and chips. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Ritz Fisheries Ritz Fisheries, on Lower Wortley Road, boasts a solid 4.5-star rating from 439 reviews, with locals loving its classic portions and speedy service. | Google Photo Sales

4 . Portside Fish&Chips Kirkstall Portside Fish&Chips Kirkstall, on Kirkstall Road, makes waves with a glowing 4.8-star rating based on 192 reviews raving about its crisp batter and generous portions. | Google Photo Sales

5 . 7 Oceans Seafood & Grill 7 Oceans Seafood & Grill, on Woodsley Road, is making a splash with a near-perfect 4.9 out of five stars from 53 reviews highlighting its fresh flavours and top-notch grilling. | Google Photo Sales

6 . Original Fisheries Original Fisheries, on Leeds and Bradford Road, hooks a strong 4.8-star rating from 158 reviewers who swear by its authentic taste and flaky fish. | Google Photo Sales