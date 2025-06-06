It’s National Fish and Chips Day, so whether you’re a die-hard haddock fan or love a crispy cod, we’ve rounded up some of the top spots in the city that have locals raving.
Whether you’re a local on the hunt for your next Friday night favourite or you’re visiting the city with a craving for comfort food, this list will lead you straight to the best chippies in town -
1. Fish Out
Fish Out, on Wellington Street, has customers raving with 4.8 out of five stars for its freshly cooked fish and chips based on 240 reviews. | Google
2. Ideal Fisheries
Ideal Fisheries, on Tong Road, reels in an impressive 4.7 out of five stars, with 187 reviews praising its no-nonsense, perfectly fried fish and chips. | Google
3. Ritz Fisheries
Ritz Fisheries, on Lower Wortley Road, boasts a solid 4.5-star rating from 439 reviews, with locals loving its classic portions and speedy service. | Google
4. Portside Fish&Chips Kirkstall
Portside Fish&Chips Kirkstall, on Kirkstall Road, makes waves with a glowing 4.8-star rating based on 192 reviews raving about its crisp batter and generous portions. | Google
5. 7 Oceans Seafood & Grill
7 Oceans Seafood & Grill, on Woodsley Road, is making a splash with a near-perfect 4.9 out of five stars from 53 reviews highlighting its fresh flavours and top-notch grilling. | Google
6. Original Fisheries
Original Fisheries, on Leeds and Bradford Road, hooks a strong 4.8-star rating from 158 reviewers who swear by its authentic taste and flaky fish. | Google
