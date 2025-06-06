13 of the best chippies in Leeds to celebrate National Fish and Chips Day according to Google reviews

James Connolly
Published 6th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST

There’s no better way to celebrate Britain’s favourite takeaway than sampling some of the best that Leeds has to offer.

It’s National Fish and Chips Day, so whether you’re a die-hard haddock fan or love a crispy cod, we’ve rounded up some of the top spots in the city that have locals raving.

Scouring Google reviews so you don’t have to, we’ve uncovering 13 of the city’s best-loved fish and chip shops, according to the people who really know their stuff.

Whether you’re a local on the hunt for your next Friday night favourite or you’re visiting the city with a craving for comfort food, this list will lead you straight to the best chippies in town -

Fish Out, on Wellington Street, has customers raving with 4.8 out of five stars for its freshly cooked fish and chips based on 240 reviews.

1. Fish Out

Ideal Fisheries, on Tong Road, reels in an impressive 4.7 out of five stars, with 187 reviews praising its no-nonsense, perfectly fried fish and chips.

2. Ideal Fisheries

Ritz Fisheries, on Lower Wortley Road, boasts a solid 4.5-star rating from 439 reviews, with locals loving its classic portions and speedy service.

3. Ritz Fisheries

Portside Fish&Chips Kirkstall, on Kirkstall Road, makes waves with a glowing 4.8-star rating based on 192 reviews raving about its crisp batter and generous portions.

4. Portside Fish&Chips Kirkstall

7 Oceans Seafood & Grill, on Woodsley Road, is making a splash with a near-perfect 4.9 out of five stars from 53 reviews highlighting its fresh flavours and top-notch grilling.

5. 7 Oceans Seafood & Grill

Original Fisheries, on Leeds and Bradford Road, hooks a strong 4.8-star rating from 158 reviewers who swear by its authentic taste and flaky fish.

6. Original Fisheries

