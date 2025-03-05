To find out which chippies are the favourites of the people in Leeds, we reached out to you, the readers of the Yorkshire Evening Post, asking for your recommendations on the best places for these British classics.
1. The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey
One of the most mentioned chippies was The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey, which was mentioned by readers including Aiden Fryer and Johnny Atkinson. | Jonathan Gawthorpe/National World
2. Ritz Fisheries, Lower Wortley
According to reader Peter Priestley, Ritz Fisheries is "without a doubt" the best in Leeds. His statement is backed by Sophie Stewart. | Google
3. Fisherman's Wife, Kirkgate Market
Viv Anne O’Grady said: "Fisherman's Wife at the bottom of Leeds market." Liz Rushton added: "The Fisherman’s Wife in the market food hall, and so friendly." | William Matthews
4. The Little Fisherman, Yeadon
Readers Sandra Todd and Rob Wilkinson said his chippy on High Street in Yeadon is the best. | Google
5. Oceans, Cross Gates
Readers including JoneMarie Harrison and David Carr said Oceans was their favourite spot in Leeds. | Oceans via Google
6. Mermaid Fish Bar, Harehills
Tanya Wilson said: "Mermaids on Harehills Lane 100 percent best." Samantha Baker and Johnny Atkinson agrees with her. | Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.