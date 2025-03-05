15 of the best fish and chip shops in Leeds according to YEP readers including Oceans and Nichols Fish & Chips

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

Leeds is spoilt for choice when it comes to fish and chip shops.

To find out which chippies are the favourites of the people in Leeds, we reached out to you, the readers of the Yorkshire Evening Post, asking for your recommendations on the best places for these British classics.

We received hundreds of comments on our Facebook page, with numerous nominations for chippies from all over Leeds.

Here are the 15 fish and chip shops most frequently mentioned by YEP readers:

One of the most mentioned chippies was The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey, which was mentioned by readers including Aiden Fryer and Johnny Atkinson.

1. The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey

One of the most mentioned chippies was The Bearded Sailor in Pudsey, which was mentioned by readers including Aiden Fryer and Johnny Atkinson.

According to reader Peter Priestley, Ritz Fisheries is "without a doubt" the best in Leeds. His statement is backed by Sophie Stewart.

2. Ritz Fisheries, Lower Wortley

According to reader Peter Priestley, Ritz Fisheries is "without a doubt" the best in Leeds. His statement is backed by Sophie Stewart.

Viv Anne O’Grady said: "Fisherman's Wife at the bottom of Leeds market." Liz Rushton added: "The Fisherman’s Wife in the market food hall, and so friendly."

3. Fisherman's Wife, Kirkgate Market

Viv Anne O'Grady said: "Fisherman's Wife at the bottom of Leeds market." Liz Rushton added: "The Fisherman's Wife in the market food hall, and so friendly."

Readers Sandra Todd and Rob Wilkinson said his chippy on High Street in Yeadon is the best.

4. The Little Fisherman, Yeadon

Readers Sandra Todd and Rob Wilkinson said his chippy on High Street in Yeadon is the best.

Readers including JoneMarie Harrison and David Carr said Oceans was their favourite spot in Leeds.

5. Oceans, Cross Gates

Readers including JoneMarie Harrison and David Carr said Oceans was their favourite spot in Leeds.

Tanya Wilson said: "Mermaids on Harehills Lane 100 percent best." Samantha Baker and Johnny Atkinson agrees with her.

6. Mermaid Fish Bar, Harehills

Tanya Wilson said: "Mermaids on Harehills Lane 100 percent best." Samantha Baker and Johnny Atkinson agrees with her.

