With a wide selection of excellent restaurants available, deciding on just one can be overwhelming.
Here are 13 outstanding Chinese restaurants, along with highlights from customer reviews:
1. DINNER BOX Chinese and Cantonese Takeaway, Kirkstall - 4.6/5
A reviewer said: "Best Chinese takeaway I have found in my 8 years of living in Leeds. We don't live in Kirkstall but they still deliver to us in Armley. Never had a meal that has been disappointing. The portion sizes are generous." | Google
2. Mr Su's Noodles and Dumplings, Blenheim Terrace - 4.4/5
One reviewer said: "Wow can't say enough about this place. The food was amaaaaaazing!" | Gnip Weis/Google
3. Johnny Leung, Kirkstall - 4.6/5
A reviewer wrote: "Food was excellent - the prawn toast is the best I've ever eaten! Customer service was really good. Definitely our go-to Chinese takeaway, highly recommend" | Google
4. Silver Vase, Chapel Allerton - 4.7/5
One reviewer said: "We had takeaway from here around 5 times. Best Chinese takeaway in north Leeds area. Very quick serve and it’s open till late. We will come back again for sure." | Google
5. TAO Leeds Hot Pot & Cantonese Restaurant, City Centre - 4.9/5
One reviewer said: "The food was really good, we took the Dim Sum platter and I took some extra Char Siu Baos as well as a side of egg fried rice. The dumplings were amazing and the baos perfect. The rice was also cooked perfectly and all of it tasted great with great texture even after a 20+min drive home." | Google
6. Taste of Xiangxi, Kirkgate Market - 5/5
A reviewer said: "Amazing authentic Chinese food. Lovely people and great great food. Not your average Cantonese takeaway!" | Taste of Xiangxi/Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.