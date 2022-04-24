Belgrave, in Leeds city centre, have asked for a licence to pump out music in the venue’s side street garden area between Friday April 29 and Monday May 2, until 10pm each night.

The venue, located just off the end of Merrion Street, says it will allow a maximum of 150 people into each event and that the area is “fully seated and so dancing is not encouraged.”

Belgrave Music Hall and Canteen. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

However, Leeds City Council’s environmental health team has expressed concerns that noise will disturb Belgrave’s neighbours in the nearby student blocks, following complaints last year.

A hearing on Tuesday is likely to decide if the licence will be granted or not.

In a written objection ahead of the hearing, senior environmental health officer Vanessa Holroyd said: “There were two noise complaints last year in May and August alleging loud music from the Belgrave affecting residents at Symons House throughout the day and late at night.

“The premises are in close proximity to not only Symons House but also Vita Students apartments.

“Therefore, it is my view that the external events proposed on consecutive days are extremely likely to cause noise nuisance to nearby residents from loud music and customers being outside singing and shouting along to the music.”

Belgrave already has a licence to play music and sell alcohol indoors until 4.30am.

The haunt, which also has pizza and burger kitchens located within, is one of Leeds’ most popular nightspots.

In its application, the venue’s bosses said the “Event will be located in the venue’s side street garden area.

“This event will feature DJs from 12pm to 10pm in the side street before moving inside for the rest of the evening.

“The area is fully seated and so dancing is not encouraged.”