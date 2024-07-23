5 . Bavette

Chloe Hamilton, co-editor of the Good Food Guide, said: “With Sandy and Clement’s backgrounds in some of London’s top establishments – Terroirs, where they met, is a strong influence – opening a restaurant together in an outer suburb of Leeds looked great on paper. But the way they’ve brought it to life – excellent bistro cooking, an adventurous, engaging wine list, and the energy and warmth of the team – make it irresistible." | Oliver Lawson Photo: Oliver Lawson