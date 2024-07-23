Bavette, in Horsforth, was opened by couple Sandy Jarvis and Clement Cousin in February this year and took home the title at this year’s prestigious culinary awards celebrating independent restaurants across the country.
The guide received more than 60,000 nominations from diners across the UK but it was the French bistro that impressed judges with its “natural ease and warmth of hospitality” and its menu of “authentic, beautifully executed French classics”.
Here are 17 stunning pictures inside the restaurant on Town Street.
French bistro Bavette, in Town Street, Horsforth, has just been named the best local restaurant in Britain by the Good Food Guide. | Oliver LawsonPhoto: Oliver Lawson
It opened its door this February, with the aim of being a place “that people really like returning to”. | James Hardisty/National WorldPhoto: James Hardisty
And it has just beat off competition from across the country to take the prestigious title for 2024, with judges describing it as “the model of a perfect local restaurant”. | Oliver LawsonPhoto: Oliver Lawson
Former head chef and managing director of the Culpeper Group Sandy Jarvis (left) opened the venture with his husband Clement Cousin (right). | Oliver LawsonPhoto: Oliver Lawson
Chloe Hamilton, co-editor of the Good Food Guide, said: “With Sandy and Clement’s backgrounds in some of London’s top establishments – Terroirs, where they met, is a strong influence – opening a restaurant together in an outer suburb of Leeds looked great on paper. But the way they’ve brought it to life – excellent bistro cooking, an adventurous, engaging wine list, and the energy and warmth of the team – make it irresistible." | Oliver Lawson Photo: Oliver Lawson
Sandy and his husband said: “We are completely gobsmacked about winning the best local restaurant award." | Oliver LawsonPhoto: Oliver Lawson
