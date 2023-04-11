Banyan in Horsforth announced its closure on Facebook today (11 April), writing: “Banyan Horsforth is now permanently closed. Thank you so much for your custom over the years, we've loved being part of this wonderful community and have made so many friends. Don't be a stranger, we'd love to continue to welcome you to our Banyan bars in Leeds City Centre, Roundhay, Ilkley and Harrogate - Team Banyan.”

The restaurant was one of eight venues run under the same name, including sites in Leeds City Square, Roundhay and Ilkley that remain open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YEP readers have since taken to social media to express their sadness, with one reader commenting: “Lots of good times had in Banyan and Kobe.” Another reader expressed their disappointment at foiled plans to visit the restaurant, writing: “Won’t be able to do your brunch here then :(”. Regular visitors to Banyan also tagged friends on Facebook to alert them of the closure.

Banyan in Horsforth announced its closure on Facebook today (11 April)

The comments by YEP readers come after an outpouring of sadness in response to Banyan's announcement on their own page. Dozens of messages were posted in response from customers who were sad to see the venue in the town closing its doors for good.

John Pilkington said: “That’s really sad. It’s a pity you couldn’t make it work. Loved the outdoor seating area, especially during the lockdown era when you could drink outside with mates."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad